Dems ridicule bill aimed at abolishing TSA, suggest ‘Bin Laden’ and ‘the Ayatollah’ would support it

Two House Democrats appeared to ridicule Sen. Mike Lee’s, R-Utah, bid to abolish the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“Who supports my bill to abolish TSA?,” Lee asked in a post on X.

“Bin Laden,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., wrote in response to Lee’s question.

“The Ayatollah, probably,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., replied to Lee.

The TSA was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“The attacks resulted in the creation of the Transportation Security Administration, designed to prevent similar attacks in the future,” according to the agency’s website. “The Aviation and Transportation Security Act, passed by the 107th Congress and signed on Nov. 19, 2001, established TSA.”

Lee and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., introduced the “Abolish TSA Act of 2025” last week.

The measure calls for shifting the performance of airport security screenings to private companies.

“The TSA has not only intruded into the privacy and personal space of most Americans, it has also repeatedly failed tests to find weapons and explosives,” Lee said. “Our bill privatizes security functions at American airports under the eye of an Office of Aviation Security Oversight, bringing this bureaucratic behemoth to a welcome end. American families can travel safely without feeling the hands of an army of federal employees.”

The measure would call for the Homeland Security secretary, in consultation with the Transportation secretary, to submit to Congress a plan to create an Office of Aviation Security Oversight in the Federal Aviation Administration — the office would oversee and regulate aviation security activity.

The secretary would also need to furnish plans to shift aviation security activity and equipment to private companies, and “to transfer to the Department of Transportation any functions, personnel, assets, and liabilities of the Administration with respect to surface transportation, including activities relating to mass transit, freight rail, highway motor carriers, and pipelines,” according to the measure.