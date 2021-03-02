Dems push bill to erect Ruth Bader Ginsburg monument

Democrats in the House and Senate have introduced legislation calling for the erection of a monument dedicated to the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the U.S. Capitol.

“Justice Ginsburg’s dedication to our country’s values and ideals is an example for every American,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday. “She was an icon and a trailblazer who dedicated her life to opening doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut.”

Ginsburg, a liberal icon who passed away in September, is being recognized at the start of Women’s History Month in two separate bills introduced by both congressional chambers.

GINSBURG WARNED AGAINST COURT PACKING, SAID IT WOULD MAKE SUPREME COURT ‘LOOK PARTISAN’

The House bill sponsored by Democratic Women’s Caucus co-Chair Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, along with Reps. Jackie Speier California, Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, Veronica Escobar of Texas and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, was introduced Monday and mirrors the Senate’s companion bill.

“The Capitol is our most recognizable symbol of Democracy, a place where people from across our country have their voices represented and heard,” Klobuchar said. “It is only fitting that the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives honor her life and service by establishing a monument in the Capitol.”

Klobuchar was joined by 15 other Senate Democrats requesting the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library select an artist to construct the memorial.

Ginsburg’s death six weeks prior to the election contributed to a contentious election season after Republicans pushed through a new Supreme Court Justice confirmation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Republican controlled Senate confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barret as President Trump’s third justice to be appointed to the high court – a move congressional Democrats said was hypocritical after Republicans refused to review President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the court in March 2016, citing objections over an election year.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton as the second female to serve on the high court.