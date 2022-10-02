Dems lose ground to Republicans with Latino voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections

Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections.

A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer Democrats to keep control of Congress as a result of the midterm elections in November. That’s down five percentage points since October 2020 and down a whopping 13 points since November 2018, according to the poll.

“While Latinos continue to lean toward the Democratic Party and prefer Democratic control of Congress, Republicans have a higher share of the vote than we’ve measured previously,” Aileen Cardona-Arroyo, who helped conduct the survey, told NBC News.

Meanwhile, only 33% of Latino voters said they prefer Republicans to take control of Congress in November, according to the poll.

The poll also found that while 51% of Latino voters approve of President Biden’s overall job performance, only 42% approve of his handling of the border, and only 41% approve of his job on the economy.

Latino voters also prefer Republicans over Democrats on their handling of the economy, border security and crime, the poll found. In contrast, Latino voters prefer Democrats on their handling of abortion, addressing concerns of the Hispanic community, and “protecting democracy.”