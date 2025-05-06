Dems grill Pentagon nominee Tata over past inflammatory remarks, calling Obama ‘terrorist leader’

Retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, President Trump’s pick for a top Pentagon post, came under fire at his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday for past inflammatory remarks, including calling former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader” and suggesting ex-CIA Director John Brennan deserved execution.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, called Tata’s record of political statements “disqualifying” and said his rhetoric was “not appropriate for a position of this significance.”

“I respect and appreciate your military service,” Reed said, “but your record of public statements and behavior toward individuals with whom you disagree politically is disqualifying.”

Tata, under questioning from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said he regretted the comments, calling them “out of character.”

HEGSETH ORDERS ‘HISTORIC’ REDUCTION OF GENERAL OFFICERS IN THE MILITARY

“I regret making those comments,” said Tata. “I have 45 years of solution-oriented leadership, that was out of character. I regret it. I can guarantee that I will be an apolitical leader.”

The retired Army general and former Trump administration official was nominated for a senior Pentagon role in 2020, but the Senate canceled his confirmation hearing at the last minute over similar concerns. Trump later appointed him to a civilian advisory role without Senate confirmation.

Tata’s post-military career includes stints as a school district official, North Carolina’s secretary of transportation, and a military thriller author.

After calling Obama a terrorist in 2018, Tata later wrote on X that he was “joking” and meant to criticize Obama for the Iran deal.

“I was joking! Of course it’s not a conspiracy theory. He did more to harm US vital interests and help Islamic countries than any president in history. The Iran deal alone is more than enough evidence of his drive to subvert US national interests to Islam and a globalist agenda.”

“Might be a time to pick your poison,” Tata had also replied on X to Brennan in a since-deleted post, accusing him of treason.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Darin Selnick, his deputy chief of staff who had also been performing the duties of undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. Selnick was one of three top aides Hegseth fired after a leak investigation and fights between the aides and his former chief of staff.

HEGSETH ORDERS SWEEPING ARMY OVERHAUL AND CONSOLIDATION AIMED AT COUNTERING CHINA AND GOLDEN DOME CAPABILITIES

Senators also pressed Tata on more recent social media posts, including a tweet suggesting military officers were engaged in “mutinous discussions” and another calling for senior defense officials appointed by President Joe Biden to be fired. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., asked whether Tata valued loyalty to the Constitution or the administration’s political agenda more.

“We all raise our right hand to uphold the Constitution,” Tata responded, though he defended Trump’s vision of avoiding “unnecessary wars” and rebuilding the military. He pledged to uphold his oath even “if it means getting fired.”

If confirmed as undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, Tata would oversee military recruitment, education, healthcare and overall force readiness. He would also play a key role in implementing efforts backed by Trump allies to reduce the number of general officers and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the department.

Tata said he would push to improve military recruiting by expanding access to high school programs to build a “warrior ethos,” and streamline medical waivers for disqualified candidates. He also pledged to advise the chain of command on “apolitical and objective hirings,” and denied supporting any kind of “blatant purge.”

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., expressed concern about political pressure on military leadership, citing the recent ouster of Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. C.Q. Brown. Tata insisted his approach would be objective.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In contrast, the nomination of Katherine Sutton for a top Pentagon technology role drew little opposition. Sutton, currently chief technology advisor at U.S. Cyber Command, warned that China’s cyber threats demand urgent investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Sutton was pressed by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., on whether she believed Signal and Telemessage were permissible for work purposes at the DoD, after a slew of reports about the secretary’s use of the encrypted messaging applications.

“Depends on the level of classification,” said Sutton, adding there are a “wide variety” of apps in use at the DoD.

“OK, glad you got your talking point answer out,” said Slotkin. “It’s concerning to me that going into this job you can’t give a straight balls and strike answer.”