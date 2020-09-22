Dems' 'disgraceful' attacks on Amy Coney Barrett show what they think about women, Christians: Sarah Sanders

Democrats are already going down a “disgraceful” path against Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who sources say is the potential frontrunner to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left following the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

Sanders, a Fox News contributor, made the comment on “Fox & Friends” one day after President Trump reportedly met with Judge Barrett.

Barrett, 48, a judge with the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, is a conservative, pro-life Roman Catholic who clerked for late Justice Antonin Scalia after she graduated from law school.

She was one of a handful of judges who were under consideration for former Justice Anthony Kennedy’s spot in 2018. That spot was later filled by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but Barrett remained an interest to conservative activists, with special attention paid to her position on abortion.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Sanders on Tuesday if the issue of abortion is “something that could help or hurt Republicans with moderates and undecided and independents,” whom he noted “will decide the election.”

“I think it certainly energizes a lot of the Republican base, which absolutely has to turn out in big numbers for the president,” Sanders said in response. “I think it’s a very solid move by the president to pick a conservative woman like Judge Barrett.”

She then went on to point out “what is already happening to her.”

Sanders said that Democrats “are already viciously attacking this conservative woman for her pro-life stance, but also, for her religion, for the fact that she is a working mother of seven.”

“This is a revealing moment for all of America and I think it will show what Democrats really think about women, and certainly what they really think about Christians, how they handle this nomination should it be Judge Barrett,” Sanders said on Tuesday responding to the attacks against the judge.

“And already, what they’re saying about her, I think, tells us so much about …what they think about women, what they think about working moms and what they think about Christians and I think it is disgraceful the path that they’re already going down against Judge Barrett.”

On Monday, Trump said he had narrowed his choices down to five potential nominees. He also indicated he wanted a woman to fill the spot.

Host Ainsley Earhardt noted that Barrett was on the list for consideration in 2018 and that, at the time, Sanders was pushing for Kavanaugh because she initially thought he would get through the process easier.

“I definitely misread that one,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “But I don’t think anybody could have imagined just how crazy the Democrats would go, and just how many manufactured lies they could come up with about Brett Kavanaugh.”

“Let’s not forget they literally accused, shamelessly accused Brett Kavanaugh of gang rape,” she continued. “I mean, the idea that they pushed that outrageous lie and tried to destroy him and his family and literally put them through hell, I think should make all of us be very prepared for what is to come with whoever the president puts forward coming up.”

