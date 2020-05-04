Dems deploying DARPA-funded information warfare AI-driven tool to target pro-Trump accounts

An anti-Trump Democratic-aligned political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal is planning to deploy an information warfare tool that received initial funding from DARPA, the Pentagon’s secretive research arm — transforming technology originally envisioned as a way to fight extremist propaganda into a campaign platform to benefit Joe Biden.

The Washington Post first reported that the initiative, called Defeat Disinfo, will utilize “artificial intelligence and network analysis to map discussion of the president’s claims on social media,” and then attempt to “intervene” by “identifying the most popular counter-narratives and boosting them through a network of more than 3.4 million influencers across the country — in some cases paying users with large followings to take sides against the president.”

Social media guru Curtis Hougland is heading up Defeat Disinfo. He explained in an interview with the Post that he was unhappy that top social media accounts had defended the president recently from claims that he had suggested Americans inject themselves with disinfectant.

WHAT DID TRUMP REALLY SAY ABOUT DISINFECTANT AT THAT PRESS CONFERENCE?

The effort raised the question of whether taxpayer funds were being repurposed for political means, and whether social media platforms have rules in place that could stymie Hougland’s efforts — if he plays along.

A spokesperson for Facebook told Fox News that “our policies require creators and publishers to tag business partners in their branded content posts when there’s an exchange of value between a creator or publisher and a business partner.”

Politicians and PACs who are authorized under Facebook’s policy entitled “Ads About Social Issues, Elections or Politics” are allowed to use the site’s branded content tool, the spokesperson added.

As part of the authorization process for advertisers, Facebook says on its website that it “confirms their ID and allows them to disclose who is responsible for the ad, which will appear on the ad itself. The ad and ‘Paid for by’ disclaimer are placed in the Ad Library for seven years, along with more information such as range of spend and impressions, as well as demographics of who saw it. “

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately provide an on-the-record comment to Fox News. In 2018, Twitter launched its Political Campaigning Policy, which promises a degree of “transparency” for paid political communications.

CORONAVIRUS TIMELINE SHOWS DEMS, MEDIA, GOP HAVE CHANGED TUNE ON THE PANDEMIC

The policy requires “advertisers who want to run political campaigning ads for Federal elections to self-identify and certify that they are located in the US Candidates and committees will have to provide their FEC ID, and non-FEC registered organizations and individuals will have to submit a notarized form.”

Additionally, “handles used for political campaigning advertising will have to comply with stricter requirements,” Twitter’s policy states. “The handle’s profile photo, header photo, and website must be consistent with its online presence and the Twitter bio must include a website that provides valid contact information. We will also be including a visual badge and disclaimer information on promoted content from certified accounts in the near future. This will allow users to easily identify political campaigning ads, know who paid for them, and whether it was authorized by a candidate.”

Twitter provided an image of what promoted political content ideally would look like.

McChrystal, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan before he was fired by then-President Obama in 2010 for deriding his civilian bosses in a Rolling Stone interview, told the Post that the operation was necessary, even if it might appear unseemly.

“Everyone wishes the Pandora’s box was closed and none of this existed, but it does,” McChrystal said.

McChrystal has not explicitly endorsed Biden, even though the new information warfare project is intended to help his candidacy. The former general has previously gone on the record with a less-than-glowing assessment of Biden’s competence.

BIN LADEN WANTED ‘TOTALLY UNPREPARED’ JOE BIDEN TO BE PRESIDENT, SET OFF CRISIS IN AMERICA, DECLASSIFIED DOCS SHOW

One of the tidbits in the Rolling Stone interview by Michael Hastings recounted how McChrystal had lost confidence in Biden after he had suggested a counterterrorism strategy.

“‘Are you asking about Vice President Biden?” McChrystal said, imagining a way to dismissively mock Biden if a reporter were to ask about him during a quewstion-and-answer session. ‘Who’s that?'”

“‘Biden?” another adviser chimed in, according to Hastings. ‘Did you say: Bite Me?'”