Dems claim Trump tariff could ‘drive up’ costs despite deflecting blame from Biden’s inflation

Democratic lawmakers are claiming that President Donald Trump‘s impending tax on international goods will raise costs, despite spending years deflecting blame for high prices from the Biden administration.

Trump signed an executive order Saturday night to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% tax on all imports from China, fulfilling a promise he made during his 2024 presidential campaign as a way to circumvent drug trafficking into the U.S.

The tariffs on Canada and China are set to go into effect at midnight, but Trump announced on Monday that he would pause the tariff on Mexico for one month after discussions with President Claudia Sheinbaum. However, as the tariffs loom, Democrats are claiming they could drive up bills for everyday Americans, despite supporting several tax hikes under the Biden administration.

“This is a terrible idea,” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said in a statement. “Folks are already struggling to get ahead because of high prices, and now President Trump is about to drive up grocery and gas prices while raising costs on Arizona businesses.”

TRUMP DEFENDS TARIFFS, ACCUSES CANADA OF BEING ‘VERY ABUSIVE OF THE UNITED STATES’: VIDEO

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., claimed Trump’s tariffs “could cost a typical family $1,200 per year,” while Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said that “President Trump owns the economic and national security fallout.”

TRUMP’S TARIFFS ON MEXICO, CANADA ARE THE ‘BEGINNING OF A NEGOTIATION,’ SAYS KEVIN O’LEARY

Additionally, Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona cosigned a letter with 42 lawmakers calling on Trump to “immediately” rescind the 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

“Trump’s tariffs on Canada will do nothing but hurt American workers and auto manufacturers. He’s giving our overseas competitors a leg up,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., claimed in a reaction to the impending tax.

“It would be nice if Donald Trump could start focusing on getting the prices down instead of making them go up,” wrote Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I am concerned these new tariffs will further drive up costs for American consumers. We should be focused on going hard against competitors who rig the game, like China, rather than attacking our allies.”

While Democrats are uniting to criticize Trump’s tariffs, members of the party did not widely push back on tax increases implemented by former President Joe Biden.

During his administration, Democrats backed Biden’s proposals for a range of tax increases, including hikes on small businesses, corporations, capital gains and dividends, personal income, energy and a second estate tax.

When gas prices doubled under Biden, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, Schumer, then-Senate majority leader, claimed that it was oil companies “gouging us at the pump” who were to blame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the backlash, Trump has defended his decision to authorize the tariffs, telling reporters on Sunday night that Canada has been “abusive” toward the U.S. in terms of trade.