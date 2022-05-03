Demonstrators outside the Supreme Court sound off on leaked Roe v. Wade draft decision

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hundreds of demonstrators on both sides of the abortion debate gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday for a second time after a draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade leaked.

“It’s shocking and devastating to see white Christian fascists decide what women can do with their bodies,” Ann-Marie, a pro-choice protester from Gaithersburg, Maryland, told Fox News.

In the draft opinion, which Politico published Monday night, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision must be overruled to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” Protesters quickly gathered outside the high court and remained until after midnight.

Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the draft’s authenticity in a Tuesday statement. He clarified that the decision was not final and said the leak would be investigated.

Jordan, a pro-life supporter since she was 14, called her family to celebrate the draft ruling. She said she came to the Supreme Court to show lawmakers her support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We want this gone. We want this out of our country,” Jordan told Fox News. “We want states’ rights back.”

Alex, a protester living in the District, called the draft decision “vile” and told Fox News that the “decision doesn’t end here.” He said he hoped continued protests would prevent the decision from becoming final.

Gina, another pro-choice protester, said: “Abortion is a human right and forced birth is a crime against humanity.”

And Avery, who protested in a rainbow mask, told Fox News “no government” and “no individual” has the right to take a human life.

Another masked protester and independent voter said she “believes in individual rights.” She told Fox News that “women have a right to choose” and should be able to follow their personal views on abortion.

“This is part of our fundamental freedoms as people,” she said. “The right to privacy, I believe, is a right under the Constitution.”