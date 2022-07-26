Democrats’ White House hopes hinge on ‘splintered’ field, say voters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Americans in Northern Virginia are split when it comes to which Democrat would be the hardest to beat in the 2024 presidential race.

“I think that the Democratic field is a little bit splintered right now … but it’s hard to say,” Daniel told Fox News. “It’s going to be a pretty wide-open field, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Greg, a longtime Alexandria, Va., resident, said, “I don’t know of any candidate that I would be happy to support, and I’m definitely Democrat.”

President Biden has said he intends to run for president in 2024, but that has not stopped would-be candidates from raising their national profiles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was found to be the most difficult Democratic candidate for a Republican to beat in the 2024 presidential election, per a recent straw poll by TPUSA.

30.3% said Newsom would be the most difficult for a Republican to beat; 13.6% said former First Lady Michelle Obama; 10.5% said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; 10.3% said Sen. Bernie Sanders; 7.9% said Vice President Kamala Harris; 5.9% said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to the poll.

Newsom would be hard to beat because of his popularity, John told Fox News.

Layla told Fox News that she believes Harris is best for the job. “A woman candidate as a front-runner seems almost impossible to beat, especially because Biden is old.”

Another woman, May, agreed. “I would say Kamala Harris has a pretty decent chance.”

“I think it’s kind of like similar to Obama. She’s a woman. She’s a black woman. So, I think she can really appeal to that demographic,” May said.

Corey Booker and Pete Buttigieg have a shot, Daniel told Fox News.

Daniel sad: “I think the challenge is that Biden and Trump are frankly both too old for the country. And so I think that Biden can beat Trump again. But I think that most Democrats are looking for someone else and, frankly, most independents are looking for someone else as well.”

“[Biden is] going to be 80 years old,” Letitia said. “By the time [of] the 2024 election, he’ll be almost 82.”

“His approval ratings are pretty low, he promised a lot of things when he was running for president that he didn’t deliver on,” May said of President Biden. “He’s also getting older, so people have a lot of concerns about that.”

Layla said Biden does not have any appeal anymore. “His appeal in the last election was he’s not the other guy.”

“He’s getting old, he didn’t deliver on his promises and, just overall, I think that people are getting very tired of establishment politicians.”

Letitia said, “Right now, it looks like it would be Biden, but, you know, it’s a long way from here to ’24.”

Brooke Singman and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.