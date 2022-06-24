Democrats to focus on state races in midterm elections following SCOTUS abortion ruling

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic campaign committee that works to elect pro-choice Democrats to state legislatures around the country has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal protections for abortion, saying it will work alongside state-elected Democrats who will be “turning out voters in droves” for the midterm elections.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, Gabrielle Chew, vice president of communications for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), insisted Americans are “alarmed” over the court’s ruling and state-level Republican politicians who are “declaring open season on our fundamental rights.”

“The court’s antiquated, politically-transparent decision strips women of the right to control their own bodies and will lead to unnecessary death,” Chew said. “This decision caters to a hyper-vocal, fringe minority and not the eight in 10 Americans who support the legal right to abortion, while opening the door to attacks on the right to contraception and marriage equality.

“Americans across the political spectrum are alarmed at the Supreme Court and Republicans in state legislatures declaring open season on our fundamental rights. State Democrats will respond to this attack on our freedom to decide if and when to have a family by turning out voters in droves come this November.”

The court’s decision to overturn the protections, which were granted in the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, now provides the states the opportunity to determine whether to legalize the procedure within their respective borders. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization came more than a month after a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito suggested the court would overturn federal protections for abortion.

Other national campaign committees, including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), are also warning of the ruling’s effects on the midterm elections.

“Today’s decision dramatically escalates the stakes of the 2022 elections, and we’re making sure Americans have the tools they need to channel their anger into action,” said Christie Roberts, executive director for the DSCC. “This on-the-ground organizing work will help elect Democrats who will fight to protect women’s right to make their own health care decisions and ensure the GOP’s cruel agenda to making abortion illegal and punish women is front and center for voters across the Senate battlegrounds.”

Tim Persico, executive director for the DCCC, said the stakes for the November elections “couldn’t be higher.”

“MAGA Republicans are fixated on controlling people’s lives, forcing their backwards ideology onto everyone and throwing folks in jail who don’t agree with them,” Persico said. “This organizing campaign will give outraged voters a way to help elect the pro-choice Democrats who are the last line of defense against Republicans’ plan to ban abortion nationwide.”

In remarks following the Supreme Court’s ruling, President Biden said voters must elect more Democratic politicians to enshrine abortion protections in federal law.

“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” he said.

The DLCC’s counterpart, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry about the ruling.