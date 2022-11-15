Democrats sue to open Georgia early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving, despite voting law

Georgia Democrats have announced that they are suing the state over not allowing early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the Warnock-Walker Senate runoff, despite voting law saying ballot boxes can only open the following Monday.

The party says the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County by the Warnock for Georgia campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), and the Democratic Party of Georgia is meant to “protect Georgians’ access to Saturday early voting.”

“Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people out of their own democracy and to silence the voices of Georgians,” Quentin Fulks, Warnock for Georgia Campaign Manager, said in a statement.

“Republicans are once again attempting to rig the system to disenfranchise voters’ right to participate in our democracy,” added Christie Roberts, DSCC executive director.

However, Georgia voting law states that, “There shall be a period of advance voting that shall commence… On the fourth Monday immediately prior to a runoff from a general election in which there are candidates for a federal office on the ballot in the runoff.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is now accusing, “Senator [Raphael] Warnock and his Democratic Party allies [of] seeking to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences.

“Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Senator Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

The Senate race between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is going to a runoff election after neither candidate secured 50% of the vote in last week’s midterm elections.

The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6.