Democrats rebrand $739B tax and climate bill as key to energy independence

Congressional Democrats are working on rebranding their $739 billion climate change and tax bill as a boost for energy independence, while much of the country continues to face high gasoline prices.

The shift in tone is evident in a series of new campaign ads by vulnerable Democrats and House Majority PAC — the biggest outside political group working to keep Speaker Nancy Pelosi in power. The ads claim that Democrats have used their narrow control of Congress to pass-party line legislation to boost energy independence.

In “January 2021, Joe Biden becomes president inheriting a deeply damaged economy,” says an ad by House Majority PAC. “Democrats went to work … [passing] a new law that boosts energy independence.”

The message has been echoed by a cadre of vulnerable House Democrats running in swing seats. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., is running an entire ad devoted to her efforts to rebuild restoring America’s supply chain infrastructure, starting with energy independence.

“We can build, produce or grow anything in Kansas, so it’s crazy to face high prices or shortages because we outsource something that can be done right here at home,” Davids says in the ad. “It’s why I work so hard to boost manufacturing and made-in-America provisions. So, our supply chain starts right here … while making America energy independent for the long run.”

The bill, which was agreed to after months of intra-party negotiations between West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic Majority Charles Schumer, includes $369 billion in climate change subsidies.

Most of the money is slated for clean energy incentives and tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles — which rely on critical minerals controlled by China and other foreign actors. Democrats claim the bill bolsters energy independence by investing in domestic alternatives to fossil fuels.

“This bill will reduce energy costs, secure our energy independence and drastically cut carbon emissions,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore. “For the first time, the tax code is going to reward emissions reductions and encourage the development of new clean energy technologies as soon as they come online.”

The shift in tone on energy independence marks a significant departure from recent election cycles, when the issue was usually a hallmark of GOP campaigns. It comes as gasoline prices, although declining nationally, are still nearly a dollar higher compared to a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

Republicans say prices at the pump have Democrats reeling, especially given 40-year high inflation and President Biden’s prioritization of combating climate change.

“Joe Biden trashed American energy independence, ran on destroying American energy producers, and is the reason gas remains over $1.50 higher than when he took office,” said Will O’Grady, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee. “Voters know Biden and Democrats delivered high prices, new taxes and a recession to Americans.”

The White House and Democrats deny that Biden’s policies are responsible for rising energy prices. They claim the lingering supply chain crisis, coupled with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has scrambled the global energy market to the benefit of price-gouging corporations.

“At a time when Americans are paying record high prices for gas, Big Oil is taking advantage of the instability caused by Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and our ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to rake in record profits,” House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said earlier this year.

The arguments have failed to sway a large section of the public. A recent Fox News poll found that even though a slim majority of Americans said they believed gas prices were decreasing, only 19% of that cohort gave Biden credit.

Biden, in particular, has taken criticism for urging foreign countries to pump more oil in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, instead of cutting red tape for domestic energy production.

“It was very, very pathetic when Joe Biden went hat in hand to Venezuela and Iran a couple of months ago as gas prices spike, asking them to produce more oil rather than going to North Dakota or Texas … and asking us to produce more oil,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.