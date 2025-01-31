Democrats rally around lightening rod issue during unruly DNC debate despite voter backlash in 2024

There was a heavy focus on systemic racism and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs during the final debate among the eight candidates vying to chair the Democratic National Committee (DNC), as the party aims to exit the political wilderness.

The forum, moderated and carried live on MSNBC and held at Georgetown University in the nation’s capital city, develed into chaos early on as a wave of left-wing protesters repeatedly interrupted the primetime event, heckling over concerns of climate change and billionaires’ influence in America’s elections before they were forcibly removed by security.

Thanks in part to their repeated targeting of DEI efforts under former President Joe Biden’s administration, President Donald Trump recaptured the White House in November’s elections, with Republicans also retaking control of the Senate from the Democrats and the GOP holding onto its razor-thin majority in the House.

Jaime Harrison, the DNC chairman for the past four years, declined to seek another term steering the Democrats’ national party committee. The DNC will vote for a new chair on Saturday, as they hold their annual winter meeting this year at National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.

“Unlike the other party, that is demonizing diversity, we understand that diversity is our greatest strength,” Harrison said at the start of the debate before bringing the candidates out.

Biden and many Democrats portrayed DEI efforts as a way to boost inclusion and representation for communities historically marginalized. However Trump and his supporters, on the 2024 campaign trail, repeatedly charged that such programs were discriminatory and called for restoring “merit-based” hiring.

Since his inauguration on Jan. 20 and his return to power in the White House, Trump has signed a slew of sweeping executive orders and actions to end the federal government’s involvement in DEI programs, reversing in some cases decades of hiring practices by the federal government. Trump’s actions are also pushing large corporations in the private sector to abandon their diversity efforts.

At Thursday’s showdown, there was plenty of focus on diversity and racism.

At one point, the candidates were asked for a show of hands about how many believed that racism and misogyny played a role in former Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat in the 2024 election to Trump.

All eight candidates running for DNC, as well as many people in the audience, raised their hands.

“That’s good. You all pass,” MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, one of the moderators of the forum, quipped.

However, far from everyone in the party wants to see such issues dominate the discussion without the added inclusion of economic concerns such as inflation, which were top of mind at the ballot box in November.

“The Democrats pathway to power runs directly through kitchen table economics and the notion we can fight for economic opportunity and ensuring everyone is treat with dignity and respect,” said Democratic strategist Joe Caiazzo, a veteran of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, who is attending the party’s winter meeting.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, considered one of the frontrunners in the DNC chair race, in speaking with reporters after the forum, pointed to the gains made by Trump and Republicans among diverse voters in the 2024 election and argued that the party did not spend enough time concentrating on “the kitchen table issues.”

“Whether you’re Hispanic, whether you’re transgender, whether you’re gay, whether you’re straight, whether you’re Black, whether you’re White. Everybody needs to eat. And the people we lost in every segment were people who struggled the most to put food on their family’s table. And they were the ones we lost across the board,” O’Malley argued.

The protests, staged in waves, include calls for the DNC chair candidates to bring back the party’s ban on corporate PAC and lobbyist donations that was in effect during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

The youth-led, left-wing climate action organization known as the Sunrise Movement, said the first three protesters were affiliated with their group.

Another protester, who was not believed to be affiliated with the Sunrise Movement, as he was dragged out of the debate hall by security, yelled, “What will you do to get fossil fuel money out of Democratic politics? We are facing a climate emergency!”

Much of the audience, which consisted of many DNC voting members, appeared frustrated by the repeated interruptions.

“Protest the Republicans. Protest the people who are actually hurting you!” a member of the audience shouted out.