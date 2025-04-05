Democrats propose bill to prevent Trump from relocating federal agencies outside DC

A cohort of Democratic representatives and senators are proposing legislation aimed at stalling President Donald Trump’s efforts to relocate federal agencies outside of Washington, D.C., something the president has taken steps to start doing.

Guidance issued in February from the Trump administration instructed federal agencies to submit any proposed relocation of agency bureaus and offices by April 14, instructions that were tied to the president’s broader efforts to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse within the federal government.

The pair of companion bills from Democrats in the House and Senate seeks to require agencies to conduct and share a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis with Congress and the public prior to any relocations.

“Everyone standing here, every one of my colleagues, wants to get rid of fraud, waste and abuse… but that rhetoric [from the administration] is a cover for an agenda that is perverse and contrary to the interests of the United States of America,” Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said during a press conference held at the Capitol announcing the new legislative effort.

“All of this is targeted at depleting the federal workforce and nullifying the government of the United States,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., added. “That is the philosophy that is driving this entire thing.”

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen previously introduced “The COST of Relocations Act” in 2020, and again in 2023.

“We hoped [the bill] wouldn’t be necessary again, but it is,” Van Hollen stated at the press conference. “It’s necessary in order to stop Donald Trump and Elon Musk from wasting American taxpayer dollars by sabotaging services that the American public depends on.”