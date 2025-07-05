Democrats project doom and gloom, not celebration, with July 4 messages

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prominent Democrats sent messages of doom and gloom rather than celebration on July 4, drawing ire from a multitude of critics. Many of the messages included warnings about supposed threats to the country emanating from the Trump administration.

“This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better,” former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote in a post on X that included a photo of her and former first gentleman Doug Emhoff at the White House. “But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation.”

Many social media users were quick to point out that Harris cropped former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden out of the photo. Others took one of Harris’ famous phrases to mock her, saying that the country was “unburdened by what has been.”

Harris’ old boss, former President Joe Biden, posted a more mild message, while also encouraging Americans to “fight to maintain” democracy.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama also chimed in with a warning of his own, saying that “core democratic principles seem to be continuously under attack.” He argued that the word “we” is the “single most powerful word in our democracy,” and used his first presidential campaign slogan as one of his examples.

“Independence Day is a reminder that America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ America is owned by no one. It belongs to all citizens. And at this moment in history—when core democratic principles seem to be continuously under attack, when too many people around the world have become cynical and disengaged—now is precisely the time to ask ourselves tough questions about how we can build our democracies and make them work in meaningful and practical ways for ordinary people,” Obama wrote.

Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, responded saying, “We the People are taking our country back from those like you who despise America and work tirelessly to dismantle everything it stands for.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared to support the anti-Trump “No Kings” movement in his July 4 post.

“On July 4, 1776, Americans said: No to Kings, No to Despotism. On July 4, 2025, all across the country, Americans say again: No to Kings, No to Despotism,” Sanders wrote.

In response, several social media users pointed out that, unlike a king, President Donald Trump was elected.