Democrats pledge to fight Republicans on climate if GOP secures House

The U.S. House delegates at the 27th U.N. climate change conference in Egypt issued a determined message Friday saying that they will continue to fight the climate crisis and the Republican Party if the GOP wins the House majority.

“We still have to do more, to achieve a clean, sustainable future,” Chairman for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone, said Friday. “Regardless of what happens in the consequences of the last election, I just want our global partners to know that Democrats are prepared to fight any Republican attempts to undermine these gains.”

Pallone said that GOP candidates vying for majority control of the House have made it clear they will seek an “extreme agenda that favors fossil fuel and corporate special interests” over the American public and U.S. international allies.

“Democrats here to make it clear that we’re going to aggressively oppose any proposal that would guide or weaken our hard-won climate achievements,” he added.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hit the ground running Thursday and accused the GOP of treating the climate crisis like “a hoax.”

Her position was echoed by House Democrats Friday, as they sought to maintain a determined tone despite the uncertain midterm election results.

