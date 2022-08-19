Democrats launch seven figure ad buy ‘touting President Biden,’ inflation bill despite low approval rating

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic National Committee announced the launch of a seven figure ad campaign Friday “touting President Biden” for his recent successful efforts like the Inflation Reduction Act, despite seemingly keeping their distance just a few weeks prior amid his underwater approval rating.

In a press release Friday, the DNC said the new campaign will focus on highlighting President Biden and the Democratic Party’s “continued focus and historic work.”

The most recent ad from the DNC, labeled “They Said No,” praises Biden and the Democrats‘ recent achievements for the party, touting the Inflation Reduction Act and efforts to combat “extreme MAGA Republicans” in this year’s election cycle.

“Joe Biden and Democrats took on Big Pharma and Big Oil — the American people won, and powerful special interests lost. Their plan lowers the costs of prescription drugs and health care for American families,” the ad narrator says.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans want to jeopardize Social Security and Medicare. Take us backward on abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest. And they all said no to lower costs for American families,” the ad continues.

DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a press release announcing the ad campaign that”President Biden and Democrats have delivered win after win for the American people. While Democrats are lowering costs for working families and demonstrating that government can work for them, Republicans continue to try to stand in the way and are pursuing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs working families.

“We’re proud to take our message directly to the American people,” Harrison continued, “and remind them that thanks to President Biden and Democrats, powerful special interests lost and Americans won.”

The ad comes just weeks after the Democratic Party appeared to be distancing themselves from Biden in fear that his low approval rating, which hit an all-time low of 31% in June, would reflect badly on them as they grip onto their majority going into the midterm elections, where Republicans are trying to tie Democratic candidates up and down the ballot to Biden’s unpopularity.

“Joe Biden’s biggest ‘accomplishments’ are destroying our economy, raising middle-class taxes, and causing a massive inflation crisis. Good luck to any Democrat running on that record, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News.

Several Democratic representatives were asked if they would endorse Biden in a 2024 run, but most avoided answering the question while a few said that he should not seek re-election.

Minnesota Democratic Reps. Dean Philips and Angie Craig both said recently that they would not endorse Biden in 2024, and wanted “new generation of leadership” instead.

In recent weeks, Biden signed three new bills into law: The PACT Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Following the new legislation, Biden saw a slight boost in his public approval rating and was immediately praised by Democrats.

Republican National Committee Spokesperson Emma Vaughn responded to the new ad in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, stating that the Democrat’s accomplishments are not wins for the American people.

“Every single Democrat voted to raise taxes during a recession and employ 87,000 new IRS agents to audit hardworking Americans. Democrats are working overtime to make life more difficult for families and small businesses,” Vaughn said.

The DCCC did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.