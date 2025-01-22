Democrats join DOGE subcommittee, including member seeking ‘good government’

Democrats have named their members to serve on the House Oversight Subcommittee for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and warn they will “fight back” against cuts to critical federal programs.

The newly minted agency, a key promise of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, is tasked with slashing government waste and providing increased transparency when it comes to government spending. It was created via executive order on Monday.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M. announced on X Tuesday that she will serve as the ranking member.

Stansbury will be joined by Rep. Stephen Lynch, D- Mass., Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, as well as Eleanor Holmes Norton, a non-voting congressional delegate for Washington, D.C., per Politico. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., the ranking member of the full Oversight and Government Reform Committee, will be permitted to sit on the subcommittee in an ex officio capacity, the outlet reports.

Stansbury vowed to “use every tool available to work across the aisle and combat policies that are harmful to Americans.”

She said in a video on X that Democrats are “100% in” on DOGE if it operates to improve government efficiency and make federal agencies work better. But if it’s going to be “political theater to do the bidding of President Trump and his billionaire allies,” then they are prepared to “fight back.”

“I know what good government looks like and am not afraid to fight for it,” Stansbury said in a separate statement, per Politico. “At the same time, I am prepared to fight to protect the vital programs, services, and employees that keep our communities safe and the economy running.”

Garcia, too, said he will use his position on the oversight subcommittee to “fight back” against the House GOP’s plans to “attack the federal workforce.” He said Republicans plan on cutting critical federal programs, including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and give tax cuts to billionaires and the wealthiest corporations.

He took aim at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is chair of the subcommittee.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene and her extremist allies are helping push a radical agenda in this subcommittee that includes eliminating the Department of Education and programs for seniors and veterans,” Garcia said in a statement.

“We’re ready to fight back on day one, call out attempts to slash our social safety net, and make sure we take care of working families and the middle class.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Greene announced Republican members selected to serve on the subcommittee; Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas; Rep. William Timmons, S.C.; Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas; Rep. Brian Jack, R-Ga.; Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.; Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.; and Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas.

She said they bring a wealth of experience and are dedicated to providing a more efficient, effective and accountable federal government.

“Together, we will strive to eliminate waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement within federal agencies, ensuring that the government operates efficiently and transparently for the American people,” Greene said in a statement.

The announcements come amid news that former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is leaving the newly created department.

Ramaswamy, who along with Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, was tapped in November by Trump to steer DOGE, is expected to launch a Republican campaign for Ohio governor early next week, according to a Fox News source.

Running for elected office requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on its structure. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.