Democrats hold key toss-up suburban district in Minnesota

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig will win re-election against retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and Republican candidate Tyler Kistner in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, The Associated Press projects.

Throughout the hotly-contested campaign for the toss-up Minneapolis suburban district, Craig argued Kistner was too extreme for a toss-up district and leaned into her positions supporting abortion and more-restrictive gun control measures. She also criticized Kistner for his support of former President Trump.

“You’re pro-life, you’re pro-Trump and you’re pro-guns,” Craig remarked during an October debate with Kistner. “Now, you get up here and you pretend to be the boy next door, but you are too extreme for Minnesota’s 2nd District.”

Kistner, on the other hand, focused on economic issues facing Minnesotans including inflation and high gasoline prices. He said he was against abortion, but supported exceptions for rape and incest and when the health of the mother was at risk.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

“Congress needs to serve our children and future generations with schools that educate, not indoctrinate,” Kistner said during the campaign. “And we also need to serve hard-working everyday Americans with an economy that grows while cost of living and gas prices don’t.”

A GUIDE TO THE FOX NEWS 2022 ELECTIONS EXPERIENCE

Both Republican and Democratic election organizations invested heavily in the race which could be a major difference maker in the battle for control of the House. Craig raised a whopping $7.2 million while Kistner raised $3.1 million as of their latest financial filings report on Oct. 19, according to OpenSecrets.

Kistner was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, conservative groups Tea Party Express and American Conservative Union, and the National Federation of Independent Business, the largest U.S. small business organization.

Craig received endorsements from the editorial board of the local Star Tribune, local law enforcement including the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, environmental groups like Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, labor unions and the Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobby group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Craig has represented the key suburban district since 2018 when she became the first openly gay person from Minnesota elected to Congress, beating then-incumbent GOP Rep. Jason Lewis. Prior to the 2018 midterm election, Republicans held the seat since at least 2000, according to Ballotpedia.

The race was a rematch of the 2020 election when Criag defeated Kistner by a margin of 48.2% to 45.9%.