Democrats grumble openly about Biden’s age, effectiveness as 2024 presidential election looms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s future leading the Democratic Party is reportedly up for debate.

Many Democrats outside the White House are having frank conversations about the viability of Biden as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election, according to a report from the New York Times.

The newspaper said it interviewed over 50 members from the Democratic National Committee about Biden, his performance and his role in 2024. According to the report, Biden’s ability to lead is being called into question as the party looks for a new strategy.

“The presidency is a monstrously taxing job, and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue,” Democrat strategist David Axelrod told the paper.

BIDEN SAYS HE OWNS 2 SHOTGUNS, DISMISSES IDEA OF ARMING TEACHERS

Inflation and crippling gas prices continue to cast a shadow over the Biden administration.

A new poll released Wednesday showed Americans ranked inflation as the “most urgent issue” facing the country over gun violence by a margin of 2 to 1. Biden tied his lowest approval rating yet, and Democrats remained underwater in their midterm election support from registered voters.

“To say our country was on the right track would flagrantly depart from reality,” DNC member Steve Simeonidis told the NYT, adding that Biden “should announce his intent not to seek re-election in ’24 right after the midterms.”

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING TUMBLES TO LOWEST POINT OF HIS PRESIDENCY: POLL

“Democrats are like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ Our country is completely falling apart. And so I think we’re lacking in the excitement,” said Jasmine Crockett, Democratic nominee for a key House seat in Dallas.

Biden’s administration has done little to help the president win over the public, as his cabinet has been forced to frequently deliver less-than-optimistic projections for the country.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm predicted “this summer is going to be rough” for drivers due to record-high gas prices, which hit a whopping $5 a gallon on Thursday. She previously laughed off a question about Americans being concerned about gas prices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yeah, this summer is going to be rough,” Granholm said in an interview with CBS News. “I’ll just be honest with you. The Energy Information [Administration], which is the entity that projects forward the price of gas, the price of oil, has said that, by the fall, it should be down to $4.27 a gallon. And, by late this year, early next year, it’ll be down to 4 maybe under 4, maybe high $3 a gallon.”

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.