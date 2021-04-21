Democrats condemn Ma’Khia Bryant shooting despite bodycam footage showing 15-year-old wielding knife

Democrats have been quick to condemn the police shooting of 15-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, even after body camera footage showed Ma’Khia charging at another nearby female while raising an apparent knife in the air.

“While the verdict was being read in the Derek Chauvin trial, Columbus police shot and killed a sixteen-year-old girl. Her name was Ma’Khia Bryant. She should be alive right now,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Black girls deserve girlhood — uninterrupted. Black girls deserve to grow up and become women,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., wrote on Twitter.

George Floyd’s family’s attorney Ben Crump referred to Ma’Khia as “unarmed” in a tweet.

“As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting as @ColumbusPolice killed an unarmed 15 [year old] Black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost! Another hashtag,” Crump wrote on Twitter.

Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of someone attempting to stab others at a home.

As soon as police pulled up, a young female can be seen tackling another female to the ground with what appeared to be a knife in her hand. The girl can then be seen charging at another nearby female while raising the apparent knife in the air, at which point the officer fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the girl.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the whole situation is a tragedy.

“It’s a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It’s a horrible, heartbreaking situation,” Ginther said Tuesday night. “The city of Columbus lost a 15-year-old girl today. We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community. But a family is grieving tonight. And this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home.”

Ma’Khia’s family identified her to FOX 28. According to Franklin County Children Services, Bryant was a foster child under their care.

This is not the only recent officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Officer Adam Coy is currently facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Andre Hill on Dec. 22 as Hill was emerging from a garage holding up a cellphone, officials previously said.

Fox News’ Paul Best and David Aaro contributed to this report.