Democrats closing the gap with GOP as midterms near, according to new poll

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats appear to be closing the gap with Republicans, according to a new poll that found the GOP only has a one-point edge on the generic ballot with less than four months until the midterms.

The Emerson College National Survey revealed Republicans lead Democrats by just one point, 45% to 44%, which represents a nine-point improvement for Democrats since February.

According to the poll, President Biden’s job approval rating sits at roughly 40%, a number that is unchanged from June, but up 2% from May, with a disapproval of 53% among voters.

If the 2024 presidential election were held today, 46% said they would vote for former President Trump, giving him the lead over Biden, who received 43%.

NEW LOW: BIDEN APPROVAL RATING HITS ALL-TIME LOW, ONLY 19% SUPPORT AMONG HISPANICS, POLL SHOWS

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, raising concerns among many Americans about the health of the economy going into the midterms.

The survey concluded that 51% of voters view the economy as the most important issue facing the country, down from 58% in June. Only about one in 10 voters believe that abortion is the leading issue in the country today, despite the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

On the heels of President Biden’s COVID diagnosis Thursday, a majority of Americans in the survey say that they never wear a mask outside and that COVID-19 is not a major threat.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS FACING POTENTIALLY CHALLENGING RE-ELECTIONS PUSH FOR POLICE FUNDING PRIOR TO RECESS

Biden recently returned to the U.S. from a trip to the Middle East, where he received backlash for his fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. The poll discovered that only 40% of voters said they disagreed with the president’s visit.

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

The Emerson College Polling National Survey was conducted through landlines and an online panel from July 19-20, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.