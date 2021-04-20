Democrats characterize Derek Chauvin verdict as progress, not justice

The guilty verdict delivered by a jury on charges brought against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday is progress, Democrats say, but it is not justice.

President Barack Obama former First Lady Michelle Obama issued a statement following the jury’s verdict on Tuesday calling it a “necessary step” but acknowledging it is not a sufficient one.

“In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we’re being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial,” the Obamas said. “True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said that the verdict delivered “accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd.”

“Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person,” Sanders said in a statement. “Our struggle now is about justice—not justice on paper, but real justice in which all Americans live their lives free of oppression. We must boldly root out the cancer of systemic racism and police violence against people of color.”

Congresswoman Cori Bush, D-Mo., said that justice would mean Floyd was alive today.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., urged Americans not to forget that Floyd was killed at the hands of police.

Similar comments were made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He was found guilty on all three counts.