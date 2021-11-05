‘Democrats are in disarray’: DC locals share how they feel about party’s direction

Washington, D.C. – Locals in Washington, D.C., a predominantly liberal city, told Fox News that the direction of the Democratic Party was in disarray following several close elections on Nov. 2.

“Democrats are in disarray right now,” one D.C. local having lunch in Georgetown told Fox News.

Another woman said: “Democrats are clearly trying to figure out where they should be.”

Republican Glenn Youngkin, after trailing his opponent for months, beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race. President Biden defeated former President Trump by 10 points last year there. In New Jersey, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy declared victory while holding a small margin, but his opponent, Republican Jack Ciattarelli, has not conceded.

Some D.C. residents felt the Democratic Party may have gone too far to please progressives.

“Definitely too far left, especially for their Black base,” one woman told Fox News. “We just haven’t seen the support for things that matter to us.”

The man having lunch said: “I think the Democrats have lost the center.”

“I mean, look at Biden. He lost,” the man continued. “He ran as a moderate and a centrist. But he just went to the far left because he tried to appease the liberals in Congress. The people are confused.”

More than 92% of D.C. voters backed Biden in the last presidential election, while only 5.4% voted for Trump.

Others were less certain about where they thought the party was going.

“I certainly hear the conventional wisdom saying the party made a dramatic left turn,” one D.C. resident told Fox News. “In my mind, it’s not clear yet.”