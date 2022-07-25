Democrats and Republicans praise VP Harris’ presence on campaign trail, but for very different reasons

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple Democrat campaign groups are praising plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to have an increased presence on the campaign trail ahead of this year’s midterm elections despite her poor approval rating.

According to Politico, Harris and her team are planning to ramp up campaign and fundraising effort across red and swing states in a bid to support Democratic state legislators and governors, as well as to call out “Republican extremism” when it comes to issues like abortion.

The poor light in which the American public views Harris, however, raises questions over what sort of impact her presence on the campaign trail could have for those state-level candidates she intends to help. A Fox News poll released in June showed just 39% of registered voters viewed her favorably, while 56% viewed her unfavorably.

Fox News Digital reached out to a number of Democrat campaign groups about Harris’ plans to stump for Democrats nationwide, and those that responded were optimistic it would help drive voters to their side as they head to the polls.

“Any time you have the leadership of your party bringing attention and focus to state-level elections, that is going to help us win in November,” David Turner, communications director for the Democratic Governors Association, said.

“State legislatures and governors races are quite literally determining the rights and freedoms of Americans, and while the issues may vary from state-to-state, the critical nature of these elections remains the same,” he added.

Chris Taylor, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, echoed Turner’s sentiment, telling Fox News Digital that Harris’ presence on the campaign trail would enhance Democrats’ message to voters, especially when it came to issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.

“Vice President Harris’ long track record of protecting women’s freedoms means her voice on the campaign trail adds heft to the message we’re sending across the country,” he said.

“Americans are hearing it directly from Democrats; we’ll protect your freedoms while extremist MAGA Republicans push to implement a nationwide abortion ban, rollback access to contraception, and even threaten people’s right to marry,” he added.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Nicole Morales painted Harris’ plans to campaign in a different light, predicting they would end in failure.

“Republicans fully endorse Kamala’s newest endeavor. Her track record as border czar and failing to seize control of federal and local elections is encouraging, and we expect her campaigning will go just as disastrous as her other two assignments,” she said.

In recent weeks, Harris has participated in a number of campaign stops and media interviews in an effort to connect with voters on a number of issues. Her next planned trip is scheduled for Monday in Indiana as state lawmakers are set to debate a proposed abortion ban bill. She is expected to meet with legislators and officials to discuss the bill prior to votes on the proposal during a special legislative session later in the day.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee but did not receive a response.