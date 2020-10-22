Democratic senators call on FBI not to investigate Biden family before election

Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding the FBI “reject pressure” to investigate the Biden family after the Hunter Biden email story from the New York Post.

“The FBI must reject pressure from Donald Trump to announce investigations of Joe Biden or his family to influence the presidential election, or else it risks doing lasting harm to our democracy and national security,” a news release of the letter read.

“We are deeply concerned about the possibility that in response to these reports the Trump Administration will take actions before Election Day that would seek to damage the Democratic presidential candidate and undermine the rule of law,” Wyden and Schumer wrote in their letter.

FBI IN POSSESSION OF HUNTER BIDEN’S PURPORTED LAPTOP, SOURCES SAY

“In carrying out this critical national security mission, law enforcement’s handling of this matter must be above politics and beyond reproach,” the lawmakers wrote. “I therefore urge you to resist pressure from President Trump and other partisan actors to take any actions intended to benefit President Trump politically on the eve of the election.”

The New York Post first reported on a laptop containing alleged emails between Hunter Biden, son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and an executive from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, where Hunter had recently taken a seat on the board. The emails reportedly document a meeting between Hunter, Joe and Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi in April 2015 in Washington, D.C., while the elder Biden was vice president.

Biden has denied being involved in his son’s foreign business dealings.

Another email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “renumeration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair/ Vice Chair depending on an agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

RATCLIFFE SAYS HUNTER BIDEN EMAILS, LAPTOP ‘NOT PART OF SOME RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN’

Two senior administration officials told Fox News on Thursday the FBI is now in possession of the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, on Monday, said that Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails on it “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” despite claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI, in a letter to Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who is investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings, as well as the laptop in question, said that the bureau has “nothing to add” to Ratcliffe’s Monday statements at this time.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.