Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar wins re-election in Texas southern border district

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar will win re-election Texas’ 28th Congressional District, The Associated Press projects, defeating Republican challenger Cassy Garcia.

As the only remaining pro-life Democrat serving in the House, Cuellar, who been in Congress since 2005 and presented his views in a moderate fashion, is viewed among many of his Democratic peers as an outcast.

In the Democratic primary to represent the district, Cuellar was faced with a challenge from Jessica Cisneros, who espoused views that were anything but moderate and received endorsements from the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Nonetheless, Cuellar narrowly defeated Cisneros in the primary election, garnering 22,901 votes to Cisneros’ 22,612.

Cuellar’s political career began in 1987 when he started serving in the Texas House of Representatives, a place he remained until 2001 before briefly serving as the Texas Secretary of State.

A member of the House Committee on Appropriations, Cuellar is known for not always agreeing with his Democratic colleagues on issues related to border security.

As border patrol agents continue to deal with large influxes of migrants to the southern border daily, Cuellar, who represents a district that largely borders the U.S.-Mexico border, has opposed several of the Biden administration’s comments nada actions related to border security.

Cuellar has even spoken out against the Biden administration’s claim that the border “is secure.”

During an appearance on CNN in September, Cuellar dismissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ assessment that America’s southern border is secure, saying, “If you call that ‘secure,’ I don’t know what ‘secure’ is.”

In addition, Cuellar has pleaded with the administration to listen to the border communities and border agents who are being overwhelmed by the large groups of migrants pouring into border towns.

“I can tell you in talking to the men and women in green, they don’t want to have somebody from D.C. come in and just give them a pat on the back,” Cuellar said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” in April. “They want somebody to really have their back, and they don’t. Right now, when you talk to men and women in green and in blue, they feel demoralized.”