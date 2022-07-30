Democratic Rep. Garcia lashes out at Twitter user with profanity, offensive term

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Chuy Garc?a posted a profane response to an anonymous Twitter user who spoke of ignoring new gun control laws.

The House of Representatives voted to pass an assault weapons ban Friday evening, with legislators narrowly approving the bill by a 217-213 vote. The legislation will now head to the Senate, where it’s unlikely to break the filibuster.

“I just voted to reinstate the assault weapons ban,” Garc?a wrote Saturday, saying that “weapons of war” have “no place” in Illinois communities. “Now it’s the Senate’s turn to pass it and send it to President Biden’s desk.”

“Never even heard of this guy and I won’t comply even if his silly law passes,” an anonymous Twitter user said of the newly proposed regulations.

“You are borderline r—–ed, ya dips—,” Garc?a replied, using a term that mental disability advocacy groups and others consider offensive.

Garc?a later deleted the tweet and blamed a staffer for the message, saying that person will face disciplinary action.

“Last night a member of Congressman Garc?a’s staff posted an unauthorized tweet from the Congressman’s account using profanities and offensive language to individuals living with disabilities,” his office said in a statement Saturday morning. “The language used was absolutely inappropriate and inconsistent with Congressman Garcia’s history, values, and character. The individual responsible will be held accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

Two Republicans — representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y. — broke with their party to vote yes on the gun control bill.

Five Democrats — Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Jared Golden, D-Maine, Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; Kurt Schrader, D-Ore.; and Ron Kind, D-Wis. — broke with their party to vote no.

President Biden said a majority of Americans agree with the assault weapons ban and called on the Senate to pass it.

“The majority of the American people agree with this commonsense action,” Biden said. “The Senate should move quickly to get this bill to my desk, and I will not stop fighting until it does. There can be no greater responsibility than to do all we can to ensure the safety of our families, our children, our homes, our communities and our nation.

“Today, House Democrats acted by unifying to pass an assault weapons ban to keep weapons of war off our streets, save lives in this country and reduce crime in our communities.”

