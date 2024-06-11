Democratic Party to reimburse WH for Jill Biden flights between Paris and Delaware for Hunter trial

The Democratic Party is planning to reimburse for the first lady’s extensive transatlantic travel to attend her son’s trial — but the majority of costs will likely fall on taxpayers.

First Lady Jill Biden has been traveling back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean as she tends to official duties in France while also appearing at the trial of her son, Hunter Biden.

“In accordance with relevant regulations utilized across administrations, the government is reimbursed the value of a first-class fare for these flights to Wilmington and back to Paris,” the first lady’s office reportedly told DailyMail.com in a statement.

The Democratic National Committee will provide the funds to reimburse for the first lady’s flights, the Daily Mail reported.

Reimbursement rates for travel aboard White House planes are determined by Pentagon cost estimates.

Jill Biden spent nearly 24 hours flying between France and Delaware last week, appearing at D-Day events in Normandy before attending courtroom proceedings for Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is accused in his federal trial of lying about his drug addiction on a form he filled out to get a gun and illegally possessing a gun. He has pleaded not guilty.

The modified Boeing 747s that serve as the iconic Air Force One cost about $200,000 per hour to fly and Air Force Two, often used by first ladies, can cost tens of thousands of dollars per hour.

The Democratic Party has asserted it will reimburse the White House for Jill Biden’s travel to and from the trial, but the costs of staffing and security will likely fall to the taxpayers.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House press office for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News Digital’s Brie Stimson contributed to this report.