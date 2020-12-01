Democratic PAC billboards push Trump supporters to sit out Georgia Senate runoff vote

With Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff vote just weeks away, a progressive political action committee has launched a billboard campaign in a tongue-in-cheek bid to convince President Trump’s backers not to lend their support to incumbant Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Really American PAC, a group that has run ads referring to Loeffler and Perdue as “enemies of Georgia,” said it has already placed nine billboards in Georgia. The billboards say: “Perdue/Loeffler Didn’t Deliver For Trump, Don’t Deliver For Them.”

“Trump supporters in Georgia are saying that because David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler couldn’t deliver a victory in Georgia for Trump, MAGA supporters should not deliver a victory for them in the run-off election. We agree,” Really American PAC said in message on Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

The PAC plans to put up 20 or more billboards in rural Georgia counties if it reaches its $100,000 fundraising goal, the message added. As of Tuesday night, the campaign had raised a total of about $34,000.

The billboard campaign launched amid a protracted legal challenge by the Trump campaign, which has alleged that voter fraud affected election results in Georgia and other states. The claims, which have been dismissed by election officials, have sparked calls among some Trump supporters for a boycott of the Georgia runoff vote.

Trump personally urged his supporters to turn out in Georgia, tweeting last week that a boycott would “play right into the hands of some very sick people.”

The outcome of Georgia’s two Senate runoff races will determine which political party controls the upper chamber of Congress. With wins in both races, Democrats would secure a 50-50 tie, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as a tiebreaker.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running against Raphael Warnock, a pastor and prominent civil rights activist, while Perdue is running against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.