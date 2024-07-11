Democratic lieutenant governor of deep blue state urges Biden to end presidential campaign

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado of New York on Wednesday joined a growing list of Democratic elected officials calling for President Biden to end his 2024 re-election campaign in the wake of the president’s extremely rough performance two weeks ago in his debate with former President Trump.

Delgado, in a social media post, highlighted that he has “immense respect and admiration for [Biden’s] deep and abiding commitment to the American people and our founding democratic ideals.”

“He can add to his legacy, showing his strength and grace, by ending his campaign and making room for a new leader,” Delgado urged.

Delgado warned, “There is no greater threat to our democracy than former President Donald Trump. He must be defeated.”

“That is why I join with millions of Americans — including everyday New Yorkers from all walks of life — who are expressing legitimate concerns about President Biden’s ability to wage a successful campaign against Trump,” the lieutenant governor wrote. “Sustaining our collective belief in democracy and trust in our democratic institutions requires those of us in elected office to be straight with the American people. Dismissing these voices out of hand is misguided and dangerous.”

Following his extremely rough debate performance in his first face-to-face showdown with Trump, Biden has been attempting to prove that he still has the stamina and acuity to handle the toughest and most demanding job in the world. And he’s trying to prove that he has the fortitude to defeat Trump.

The debate was a major setback for Biden, who at 81 is the oldest president in the nation’s history. His halting delivery and stumbling answers at the showdown in Atlanta sparked widespread panic in the Democratic Party and a rising tide of public and private calls from within his own party for him to step aside as its 2024 standard-bearer.

Since the debate, eight House Democrats have publicly called on Biden to end his re-election bid and a growing number of both House and Senate Democrats have publicly and privately warned that the president will lose to Trump in November.

Biden, in a letter sent to congressional Democrats on Monday as they returned from the July 4th holiday recess, reiterated that he’s “firmly committed to staying in this race” and argued that “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it is time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump.”

“Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us,” the president added. “It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”

Delgado’s call for Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party’s 2024 standard-bearer puts him at odds with his boss, Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul was part of a large group of Democratic governors who huddled with the president last week at the White House.

Afterward, she took to social media to emphasize that the president “is in it to win it. The stakes this November could not be higher.”

Ahead of Delgado’s announcement on Wednesday, Hochul reiterated her support for Biden in a phone interview with Spectrum News 1 in New York.

Delgado is a former two-term congressman who was appointed as lieutenant governor in 2022. His successor representing New York’s 19th Congressional District — Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan — earlier on Wednesday also called for Biden to step aside.

