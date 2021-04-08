Democratic Illinois governor, Chicago mayor booed at White Sox home opener

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got a nasty reception from fans Thursday when they appeared for the Chicago White Sox’s home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Pritzker and Lightfoot were greeted by a chorus of boos as they walked onto the field ahead of the first pitch. A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times noted that the Democratic politicians drew more boos while walking onto the field than the White Sox opponent, the Kansas City Royals.

About 9,000 fans were slated to attend the team’s first home game of the 2021 season. Attendance at White Sox home games is currently limited to 22% capacity in order to comply with coronavirus-related restrictions.

Lightfoot, who has served as Chicago’s mayor since 2019, is a White Sox season ticket holder. She was also booed while attending the crosstown Chicago Cubs’ home opener at Wrigley Field last week.

Lightfoot has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle during her tenure. In a recent column, the Chicago Tribune noted the mayor “hasn’t yet fulfilled key campaign promises,” such as a pledge to implement an elected school board.

Like Democratic governors in several other states, Pritzker has faced criticism for establishing harsh restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor defended his handling of the crisis while unveiling his state budget proposal in February.

“All of this was in the pursuit of one goal and one goal only — saving as many lives as possible,” Pritzker said, according to the Chicago Tribune.