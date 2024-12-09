Democratic governors appoint incoming California, New Jersey senators 3 weeks early

Democratic Senators-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey and Adam Schiff of California were appointed to the upper chamber of Congress three weeks early on Sunday following their election wins last month.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a fellow Democrat, announced on Sunday that he appointed Kim to the U.S. Senate following the official certification of the 2024 election results by the state board of canvassers and Sen. George Helmy’s resignation on Thursday. Helmy, a former chief of staff to Murphy, was sworn into the Senate in September after Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was convicted in a federal corruption trial and resigned from the Senate a month prior.

Kim defeated GOP businessman Curtis Bashaw by nearly 10 percentage points in November’s election.

“Today, I am appointing Senator-elect Andy Kim to the United States Senate so he can begin his term in office before the new year begins,” Murphy said in a statement. “Taking this step will allow Senator Kim to embark on the smoothest possible transition into his new role so he can hit the ground running serving the people of New Jersey.”

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, appointed Schiff on Sunday to complete the remainder of the term of Sen. Laphonza Butler.

Butler, the former EMILY’s List president who was tapped in 2023 to serve the rest of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s term, resigned on Saturday.

“When Senator Laphonza Butler took her seat in the Senate a year ago, she brought with her a lifetime of lessons learned from organizing and advocating for opportunity and justice,” Newsom said. “In just a short time, she has left an indelible mark — proving that true leadership isn’t measured by the length of service, but by the depth of impact.”

“Laphonza has never shied away from fighting for what’s right. She works not for recognition, but for the greater good — a commitment that began long before her time in the Senate and will continue well beyond it,” Newsom added. “Thank you, Senator Butler, for your dedication and service and for honoring the life and legacy of the late Diane Feinstein, a legacy I’m confident Senator-elect Schiff will also carry forward.”

Schiff defeated GOP candidate and former L.A. Dodgers star Steve Garvey by more than 17 percentage points on Election Day.

Schiff and Kim are both expected to be sworn into the Senate on Monday.

Murphy congratulated Kim “for making history as the first Asian American Senator from New Jersey and as the first Korean American Senator in the nation.”

“His election represents a proud milestone – not just for our great state, but for our entire country,” Murphy said. “I look forward to working with Senator Kim to continue lowering costs for New Jerseyans, defending our fundamental freedoms, and building a stronger and fairer state for every family.”

Kim, who represented New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District in the House, said it is an honor “to get to represent the state that gave my family a chance at the American Dream in the U.S. Senate.”

“It’s a dream that remains out of reach for too many of our neighbors, and one that I’m ready on day one to fight for,” Kim said. “I want to thank Governor Murphy and Senator Helmy for ensuring that New Jersey was well represented during this transition, and look forward to getting to work for the people.”

In a statement announcing his resignation Thursday, Helmy said he and Kim “have worked closely since his being elected to ensure a seamless transition and I have made myself readily available over the coming weeks to support this process.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime representing the people of New Jersey in the Senate, and I am eternally grateful to Governor Murphy for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Helmy said. “The voters of New Jersey made the right decision in November to elect Andy Kim to serve as their United States Senator. Having known him for nearly a decade now, I can attest to Senator Kim’s great dedication, character, and empathy towards the people of New Jersey.”

In his brief 85 days in office, Helmy touted how he introduced and co-sponsored over 30 bills, including five resolutions that passed the Senate Chamber, maintained a perfect voting record, including the confirmation of 20 federal judicial nominees, “advocated for youth mental health and supplying humanitarian aid to Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon,” and successfully nominated 48 New Jersey candidates to the four United States Military Academies.

Menendez was convicted in July on all 16 counts he faced in a federal corruption trial. Prosecutors alleged he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes, including gold, cash, and a Mercedes-Benz, in exchange for using his influence to meddle in state and federal investigations regarding three businessmen. The now-former senator is alleged to have also helped one friend obtain a multi-million-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund and another retain a contract to provide halal meat to Egypt.

Menendez asked for a new trial and for his conviction to be dismissed last week, citing what he argued was improper evidence viewed by jurors during deliberations.