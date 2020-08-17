Democratic convention speakers: What to know about John Kasich

Former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Monday as one of a handful of Republicans breaking with the Grand Old Party.

Kasich will speak between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Monday, the first day of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention. Milwaukee, Wisc., had been preparing to host (and reap the rewards of) the convention that was expected to draw tens of thousands of people before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Here are five things to know about John Kasich:

1. He was governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019

Kasich served as the 69th governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019. He won re-election with nearly 64% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

2. He ran against President Trump in 2016

Kasich ran against then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, but the only win he was able to pull out was his home state, Ohio. Kasich did not endorse Trump after dropping out of the race.

3. He said he’s supporting former Vice President Joe Biden because of his “conscience”

Kasich told CNN last week that he was speaking in support of former Vice President Joe Biden because of “conscience.”

“The reason I didn’t support Trump the last time is I was afraid that he would be a divider and not a unifier — and our best leaders historically have been unifiers, Republicans and Democrats,” Kasich said. “But unfortunately, as I’ve watched him over the last three-and-a-half years now, he’s continued to do that and I don’t think the country does well when we’re divided.”

4. He served in the House of Representatives

Kasich was elected to the House of Representatives in 1983 and departed in 2001 after nine terms.

5. He met then-President Richard Nixon as a teen after writing a letter to him

Kasich met the late President Richard Nixon in 1970 after writing him a glowing letter while a student at Ohio State University. Kasich said he turned a five-minute meeting into a 20-minute summit, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.