Democratic convention speakers announced as Biden VP decision looms

With presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expected to announce his running mate at any moment, the Democratic National Convention revealed more details Tuesday about the lineup of events and speakers at this year’s event.

In addition to Biden’s official nomination and acceptance, several notable political figures are slated to participate in next week’s programming – and not just Democrats.

The convention, which will be largely virtual while anchored in Milwaukee, is scheduled to take place from Aug. 17-20. The former vice president is set to speak on the final night of the event from his home state of Delaware.

The Democratic National Committee has announced that the convention will kick off Monday with speakers including Biden’s primary opponents Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former first lady Michelle Obama and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a staunch critic of President Trump who ran against him in the 2016 primary race.

Tuesday’s lineup includes former President Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., former acting attorney general Sally Yates, former secretary of state John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Back in January, Ocasio-Cortez had distanced herself from Biden, telling New York Magazine that “[i]n any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”

When asked at the time how she would fit in with a possible Biden administration, her initial response was, “Oh, God.”

Ocasio-Cortez said in April – after Sanders suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden – that she would vote for the former vice president. With former Secretary of State John Kerry, she co-chaired the unity task force on climate change that was set up in May by Biden and Sanders.

Wednesday’s speakers are scheduled to include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. There is also a spot for the as-yet-unnamed vice presidential nominee. Thursday, the convention concludes with appearances by Biden’s primary opponents Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others.

With the convention mere days away, Biden is reportedly going to reveal his running mate at some point this week, the New York Times reported Monday.

Biden announced early on that he was planning on choosing a woman as his running mate, but in the wake of racial tension after George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, some Democrats believe he should choose a woman of color.

“He better pick a black woman,” Democratic National Committee Black Caucus chair Virgie Rollins told Politico.

Minority candidates on Biden’s reported shortlist have included Sen. Kamala Harris, Reps. Karen Bass and Val Demings, former national security adviser Susan Rice and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

On Sunday, however, Biden met with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Associated Press reported. Prior to Floyd’s death, Whitmer had been reported to be in contention for the position. Whitmer is from a key battleground state, but Rollins told Politico that if Biden chooses her, it will hurt him.

“If he picks Gretchen, he’ll lose Michigan,” she said.

If the current lineup is any indication, however, Whitmer – and several other rumored contenders – may be out of the running. Whitmer is slated to speak on the first night of the convention, with Harris and Bottoms scheduled for Thursday.

Previously rumored possibilities, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., are also scheduled to appear. The convention said it intends to add more speakers and reveal more details “in the coming days.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.