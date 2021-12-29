NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) new email strategist supported the “abolition” of police and said that abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is her “life’s mission.”

RaeAnn Ensworth was recently hired by the DCCC to serve as an email and SMS strategist starting next month, but the new hire has posted several disparaging tweets about law enforcement, including calling for the “abolition” of police.

“To clarify: I did originally support 8Can’tWait because I didn’t do the research when I originally shared it,” Ensworth wrote in June of last year of police reform advocacy group 8Can’tWait. “I assumed 8Can’tWait would divert funding from the police. It doesn’t, in fact it ADDS money to their budget.”

“I have always supported abolition,” she continued.

In another tweet last September, Ensworth said that Google’s end-of-year search results video for her would include a query on how to “burn down a police station.”

“Google always does that video ‘This year you asked…’ and then put top Google results,” Ensworth tweeted. “It’s going to be like ‘This year you asked ‘How to burn down a police station?'”

Ensworth also claimed on social media in August 2020 that police do not support the communities they are sworn to protect and serve and used the acronym ACAB — which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards” — when referring to police in an October 2021 post.

Additionally, the new Democratic hire called for the abolition of prisons in July of last year and tweeted that she would make it her “life’s mission to abolish ICE” in November 2019.

In another tweet from last August, Ensworth said a garbageman is more deserving of “dress[ing] like a fake general” than police, saying they “actually serve their community unlike the police.”

The DCCC did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the tweets and if the congressional Democrats’ campaign arm had vetted Ensworth’s social media. However, Ensworth made her Twitter account private shortly after the media inquiry went out and deleted her Facebook “intro” that included, “No one is illegal.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) slammed the DCCC hire in a statement to Fox News Digital Tuesday evening, calling the hire “disgraceful.”

“It’s disgraceful that Sean Patrick Maloney continues to use his position as DCCC Chairman to push his anti-police agenda on our country,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said.

Ensworth is the latest controversial hire by the DCCC and is the latest in hires that have shared antipolice sentiment on social media.

Resurfaced tweets from another DCCC strategist, Nijeria Boone, showed her attacking police as “terrorist groups” and has openly expressed her disdain for law enforcement on her Twitter account.

Additionally, the DCCC hired Kristin Slevin earlier this year as its new chief of staff. Slevin had worked for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for the past several election cycles and pushed for people to continue “raising hell” following the Minneapolis City Council’s pledge to disband the city police department.

Dyjuan Tatro, who was hired to be the DCCC’s senior adviser for strategic outreach in early 2021, is another controversial hire due to his past as a gang member – he was convicted for shooting two rival gang members more than a decade ago.

Tatro called Capitol Hill police “White supremacists” after the storming of the Capitol in January and also characterized looting as “protests against systemic racism” last summer.