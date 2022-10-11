Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union

Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nev., lost an endorsement from a top teachers union in his race for re-election for not sufficiently addressing educational issues, and the announcement comes after several recent polls show him falling behind Republican challenger Joe Lombardo in the Nevada governor’s race.

The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) announced that after interviewing both gubernatorial candidates, they will not be making any endorsements for this year’s election, despite endorsing Sisolak in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The union said that their reasoning behind withholding an endorsement was due to Sisolak’s “record” and lack of plans for the issues currently facing the education system.

“In the 2018 gubernatorial election, CCEA supported Steve Sisolak. We helped him win the primary and go on to win the general election. Sisolak has a record, and it was important to know what he was going to change moving forward,” CCEA said in a statement revealing their decision. “We expected to hear a plan to address these issues over the next four years; and we did not.”

“CCEA cannot support Steve Sisolak for reelection and will not be making an endorsement in the 2022 Governor’s race,” the union stated.

The Real Clear Politics average tracking the governor’s race found that Sisolak was leading from April to August, but beginning in October, Lombardo turned the tables and secured the lead.

A recent CNN survey revealed that Lombardo rounded up more support than Sisolak from likely voters in Nevada, 48% to 46%. The Republican is also leading among independents voters by 7 percentage points, 47% to 40%.

The poll was conducted among voters in Nevada from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Another poll conducted by the Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights discovered that if the election were held today, 45% of likely voters said they would vote for Lombardo while Sisolak received 42% support. According to the poll, 5% of respondents remain unsure about their midterm choice.

The Nevada Independent survey was conducted in Nevada from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29 with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.