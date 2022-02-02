Democrat senator’s illness won’t affect SCOTUS nominee consideration, Schumer says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the upcoming prolonged absence of Sen. Ben Ray Luj?n, D-N.M., will not affect the Senate’s schedule for confirming President Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Luj?n, 49, suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized but is expected make a full recovery, his office announced Tuesday. Aides in Luj?n’s office further explained that his recovery will keep him out of work from four to six weeks barring complications, according to The Hill.

“Sen. Luj?n’s absence is not expected to affect the Senate’s timeline for moving a SCOTUS nominee,” a spokesperson at Schumer’s office said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Luj?n’s illness underscores the Democrats’ fragile majority in the Senate. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and John Hoeven of North Dakota are also absent after coming down with COVID-19, but they are expected to return to work next week.

After experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Thursday, Luj?n checked himself into a local hospital and was later transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, the senator’s chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said in a statement.

SEN. BEN RAY LUJAN OF NEW MEXICO HOSPITALIZED AFTER STROKE

“Senator Luj?n was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance. As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling,” said Sanchez.

Decompressive surgery involves removing a part of the skull to allow a swelling brain to expand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Senator Luj?n looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico. At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes,” Sanchez said.