Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan’s campaign spent thousands of dollars on flights for wife, seat upgrades

FIRST ON FOX: The re-election campaign forRep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., has spent roughly $4,000 on flights for his wife and seat upgrades over the last year, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Mrvan, who has represented Indiana’s 1st Congressional District since taking office 2021, has doled out an estimated $4,012 through his campaign on flights to and from Washington, D.C., for his wife, Jane Mrvan, including seat upgrades from July 2021 to May 2022.

Labeled in FEC filings as “Jane to DC,” “Jane from DC,” and “Jane to DC seat upgrade,” Mrvan’s wife made several trips to and from the nation’s capital on the campaign’s dime with multiple seat upgrades. For example, on July 13, 2021, Mrvan’s campaign paid $268 for Jane to travel to the district. A week later, on July 20, 2021, the campaign paid $194 for her return.

Mrvan’s most recent filings with the FEC revealed that the flight purchases and upgrades have continued well into 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, Mrvan’s campaign finance report with the FEC revealed that more than $2,300 had been spent on travel for Jane to and from the district on different occasions, with two flight upgrades.

In response to an inquiry about the flights and upgrades, Matt Calderon, Mrvan’s campaign manager, told Fox News Digital that Mrvan believes holding public office is a “family commitment.”

“Frank believes holding public office is a family commitment, and he is proud that Jane is supportive and welcomes her active role,” Calderon said. “This election is about delivering results for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District, and Frank is proud to support investments in the South Shore Rail Line, the Gary/Chicago International Airport and environmental cleanup and restoration projects, all of which the Republican nominee would oppose.”

“Not knowing the specifics of the payments, campaign funds can only be spent for legitimate campaign-related expenses and not personal expenses,” Kendra Arnold, executive director for the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust told Fox News Digital.

“There have been cases in the past where candidates have illegally spent funds for their family members’ vacations and travel. In any case, where a campaign’s spending raises questions or there are expenses that could be personal expenses, it can warrant an explanation from the candidate about the payments.”

Mrvan, whose race is rated a “toss-up” by Cook Political Report, is set to face off in the November general election against Jennifer-Ruth Green, who won the May Republican primary election.

Speaking to Fox News Digital last week, Green, an Air Force veteran who serves in the Indiana Air National Guard, blasted Mrvan, accusing him of not taking accountability for his “failures” and doubling down on his support for President Biden’s policies that, she argued, were hurting the people of Indiana.

“There’s a choice here in this race. Congressman Frank Mrvan represents President Biden in northwest Indiana, and I want to represent the region in Congress, and that’s the difference,” Green said. “In the military, we look at the fact that unity is essential. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what your background is. What matters are good ideas.”

