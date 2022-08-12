Democrat promises more taxes if the party stays in power: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts suggested that the House would increase tax rates if his party remains in power following the upcoming midterm elections this fall, according to a congressional reporter.

Neal, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said Democrats, should they keep power in the House, will look to raise corporate and individual tax rates in 2023, according to a Bloomberg reporter.

The Inflation Reduction Act, expected to pass through the House Friday, includes a proposed expansion of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The expansion includes an $80 billion boost to the IRS over a 10-year period, with more than half intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion.

If the bill is passed, the money allotted would go toward filling 87,000 IRS positions, more than doubling the agency’s current size. The Treasury Department says some of the new hires would replace 50,000 employees who are expected to retire in the next five years.

The measure passed in the Senate Sunday along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from Neal’s office.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.