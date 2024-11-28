Democrat Derek Tran unseats Rep. Michelle Steel in California’s 45th Congressional District

First-time Democratic candidate and Army veteran Derek Tran has won California’s 45th Congressional District, unseating Trump-endorsed Rep. Michelle Steel in what was considered one of the Golden State’s closely watched races, per The Associated Press.

Tran challenged Steel in what was a traditionally conservative district, although in recent years it has become somewhat of a swing district. The district covers parts of Orange County, including Fountain Valley, Westminster and Garden Grove.

The voting demographic is predominately Asian American.

CALIFORNIA REP IN HEAVILY ASIAN AMERICAN DISTRICT FIGHTS AGAINST CHINESE COMMUNIST INFLUENCE IN EDUCATION

Steel was first elected to Congress in 2020 in the neighboring 48th District, in which she defeated incumbent Democrat Harley Rhouda, flipping the district red.

In 2018, Democrat Katie Porter flipped the district blue after defeating Republican incumbent Mimi Waters.

Steel reclaimed the seat in 2020 and held onto it in 2022 by a narrow lead, making CA-45 one of the Republican-dominated districts that President Biden won in 2020 by around 6%.

After Tran’s win, Steel said on X that giving back to the U.S. – which “welcomed me with open arms” – “would be part of my future.”

“Because of the opportunities offered by this great country, and God’s great blessings, I was able to go to college, start a family, and build my own American Dream. I embarked on a mission to assist First Generation Americans, stand up to our adversaries, and defend human rights,” Steel wrote.

“The journey to work on behalf of legal immigrants and struggling families took me somewhere I never could have imagined – and for which I will always be grateful — the United States Congress. Everything is God’s will and, like all journeys, this one is ending for a new one to begin. I owe a debt of gratitude to my supporters, my staff, my family, my daughters and especially my husband, Shawn, for standing by me through endless campaigns. To my volunteers, we would never have made it this far without your tireless efforts. And, to the voters, thank you. I will never stop fighting for you.”

