Democrat Bob Casey concedes Pennsylvania Senate race to Dave McCormick, ending recount

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey on Thursday announced he has conceded the race to Republican candidate Dave McCormick, putting an end to a lengthy automatic recount in the Keystone State more than two weeks after Election Day.

Casey said in a statement that he called McCormick to congratulate him. McCormick’s campaign also independently confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate,” Casey said in the statement. “As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last.”

“This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point. I am grateful to the thousands of people who worked to make sure every eligible vote cast could be counted, including election officials in all 67 counties.”

The Pennsylvania State Department confirmed that all counties “have completed their initial count of all votes cast, with the exception of ballots under challenge.”

“This is a major step that marks the end of counties’ initial counting processes and signals that counties begin preparing their results for official certification. Thousands of election professionals have been working tirelessly since Nov. 5 to ensure every eligible vote cast by a registered voter is counted accurately. All of Pennsylvania’s election officials deserve our thanks, as well as our continued support while they complete their duties with integrity,” the message said.

The news comes after McCormick edged out Casey by just 17,000 votes to win the Senate seat, according to the most recent unofficial data from the Department of State – putting Casey well within the 0.5% margin of error required under Pennsylvania law to trigger an automatic recount.

That recount began Monday and was slated to end Nov. 26.

The Republican Party blasted Democrats this week for Casey’s refusal to concede the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, taking aim at the three-term incumbent for moving ahead with a costly recount effort, despite their assessment that Casey lacked any achievable path to victory.

They have also criticized the cost, noting that the recount will cost taxpayers an estimated $1 million.

In his statement Thursday, Casey praised the democratic process and voters who turned out in the Keystone State.

“When a Pennsylvanian takes the time to cast a legal vote, often waiting in long lines and taking time away from their work and family, they deserve to know that their vote will count,” Casey said. “That’s democracy.”

Later Thursday, Casey took to X to thank his supporters.

“During my time in office, I have been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: ‘All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor.’”

He added: “Thank you for your trust in me all these years, Pennsylvania. It has been the honor of my lifetime.”

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said the news “hits me.”

“It’s been a supreme honor to have Bob Casey as a colleague, friend, and mentor,” Fetterman said in a statement. “His legacy is a better Pennsylvania. Unassuming while delivering for PA for nearly two decades, he fought for working Pennsylvanians and unions, rural communities, seniors and people with disabilities—all of us. Bob Casey was, is, and always will be Pennsylvania’s best senator.”