Dem US House candidate who allegedly went on boozy tirade stays in race, calls backlash ‘politically backed’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oklahoma Democrat congressional candidate who is currently under fire for allegedly verbally attacking pre-teen girls while drunk and at the home of a friend who was hosting a sleepover is refusing to drop out, and is calling the controversy a “media smear campaign.”

Abby Broyles, a Democrat candidate for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, allegedly went to a friend’s house on the night of Feb. 11 and became increasingly aggressive as she continued to drink wine, according to NonDoc.com.

Broyles insulted the girls who were at the sleepover, allegedly calling one girl an “acne f–ker” and separate girl a “Hispanic f–ker,” according to the report. She also allegedly called one other girl a “judgy f–ker.”

In a statement given to the Associated Press, Broyles said she has no plans to drop out of the congressional race and called the backlash part of a “media smear campaign” that is “politically motivated.”

DEMOCRAT US HOUSE CANDIDATE UNDER FIRE FOR ALLEGED BOOZY, PROFANITY-LACED TIRADE AT PRE-TEEN SLUMBER PARTY

“The things I’m accused to have said are not who I am. They’re not a reflection of my beliefs at all,” Broyles said in the statement. “It’s clear this media smear campaign is politically backed, and I won’t stop fighting for Oklahomans.”

One of the pre-teenage girls had to leave the room after being insulted by Broyles, according to the report.

In addition to allegedly hurling insults at the pre-teens, she also allegedly hurled vomit into a laundry basket and a girl’s shoe, according to the report.

Broyles denied the allegations when contacted by NonDoc and asked if she had gone to the house where the event allegedly occurred, stating that the allegations are “awful and false,” claiming that she was out of town on a fundraising trip.

“I saw the tweets. I have been out of town on a fundraising trip, and they are awful and offensive and false,” Broyles said to the news outlet. “I mean, I get trolled on Twitter all the time, but I don’t know these women and I don’t know what is behind this, but it’s just not true.”

The congressional candidate also said that the allegations could have been “cooked up,” also suggesting that the 12- and 13-year-old girls’ mothers were using the allegations as a political attack against her.

“I’m running for office. You don’t think this is a political attack? You don’t think this is something they cooked up?” Broyles said.

Broyles also threatened to sue NonDoc, according to the report.

“I’m running for office. You don’t think this is a political attack? You don’t think this is something they cooked up?” Broyles said.

Broyles also threatened to sue NonDoc, according to the report.

DEM REP. DEFAZIO CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SWEARING AMID GOP SPEECH: ‘FU—– A—–‘

In an interview with KFOR, where she was previously a journalist, Broyles admitted going to the house where the sleepover happened, and said that her friend gave her a medication, which allegedly caused an “adverse reaction,” after drinking the wine.

“She asked me to come over. She asked me to bring some wine. We had wine and sushi and a couple of hours later, we were upstairs in their theater room watching a movie,” Broyles said. “For years I have struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia. I took the bar exam on two hours of sleep. I mean, this is how far this goes back for me. And she knows that. And she gave me a medication I had never taken before. And I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper.”

Broyles apologized to the families of the pre-teens and had a message for people who think she’s making excuses for her actions: “You don’t know me.”

“I would never ever say anything hurtful. I’ve never, ever would say something hurtful like those things. And that’s why I know I was not in my right mind. I know that that’s what happened because of that combination of things. And I deeply, deeply regret it,” Broyles said.

She also accused that NonDoc misquoted her in their article, saying that she “never told them that I wasn’t there.”

Fox News Digital listened to a recording of the phone call between the NonDoc reporter and Broyles. KFOR also listened to the phone call and contacted Broyles afterwards.

“That phone call was terrifying and caught me off guard. I remember hearing the accusations and just repeating ‘no, no, no’ and then hanging up. I was happy to be in the TikTok video with the girls, which was obvious proof of my attendance,” Broyles told KFOR.

Broyles said in a Twitter thread on Tuesday that “We all make mistakes and I’m sure I’m not the only Oklahoman who’s ever had one too many on a Friday night,” stating that she’s taking time to focus on her mental health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oklahoma Democratic Party is not calling on Broyles to drop out, and their Chairwoman Alicia Andrews did not comment on the allegations in a comment to The Oklahoman.

“Regarding the party’s stance on Ms. Broyles candidacy, the party is not in the habit of running candidates off. Should Ms. Broyles continue in her pursuit of Oklahoma Congressional District Five, the party will not get in her way,” Andrews said. “Regarding a response to the allegations, I’d feel more comfortable allowing her to share her story directly.”

“Regarding a response to the allegations, I’d feel more comfortable allowing her to share her story directly.”

Broyles did not respond to Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report