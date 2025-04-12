Dem states to blame for most of the nearly $400 million in unemployment fraud over last 4 years, DOGE says

After finding $382 million in fraudulent unemployment payments since 2020, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) identified California, New York and Massachusetts as the primary culprits.

The three Democrat-led states accounted for $305 million in improper claim payments, DOGE said Thursday.

The group added that California also accounted for 68% of the benefits that were dispensed under former President Joe Biden to parolees identified by federal authorities as being on the government’s terrorist watchlist, or who had criminal records.

California, New York and Massachusetts all have a Democratic trifecta — meaning Democrats control the state House, Senate and the governor’s office. They also have a Democratic triplex, which includes party control of the Attorney General, Secretary of State and governorship.

“There’s a reason for the mass exodus from Democrat-run states that have mismanaged their economies and driven residents to the nearest Republican-led state,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told Fox News Digital. “High taxes, poor stewardship of taxpayer dollars and progressive policies continue to yield negative results, which is why Americans overwhelmingly support the work of DOGE.”

Earlier this week, DOGE reported that since 2020, hundreds of millions in fraudulent unemployment benefits went to tens of thousands of recipients listed as over 115 years old, between ages 1 and 5, or even with birthdates that haven’t occurred yet.

“This is another incredible discovery by the DOGE team, finding nearly $400 million in fraudulent unemployment payments. The Labor Department is committed to recovering Americans’ stolen tax dollars. We will catch these thieves and keep working to root out egregious fraud,” said Labor Department Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Additionally, DOGE also found this week that it was “routine” under the Biden administration to admit immigrants into the country with minimal screening and, as a result, led to more than 6,000 people — either with criminal records, or flagged on the FBI’s terror watchlist — entering the country.

Furthermore, DOGE found, hundreds of these people were able to collect public benefits — including approximately $42,000 through the government’s unemployment insurance program. These people also collected money from federal student loan programs, food stamp programs and IRS tax refunds.

The Trump administration ended parole for everyone identified as having a criminal record, or being on the FBI’s terror watchlist.

The Trump administration ended parole for everyone identified as having a criminal record, or being on the FBI's terror watchlist.