Dem socialist senator rallies behind Harris’ price-fixing plan: ‘Important step forward’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gave his approval to Vice President Kamala Harris’ newly unveiled economic policy proposal on Friday, calling it “bold and popular.”

“Is it all that I would like? No,” he said in a statement. “Is it an important step forward in making our country a fairer and more just society? Absolutely.”

Sanders lauded the proposal for speaking “to the needs of working families” and taking on “the unprecedented corporate greed that is taking place throughout America.”

Sanders has long-described himself as a Democratic socialist, and has been considered one of the most far-left U.S. politicians.

Harris’ plan was revealed by her campaign on Friday, including several expansions of policies implemented during the Biden-Harris administration. It specifically targets corporate “price gouging” in the food industry, calling for a first-ever federal ban on it.

It would also drastically expand the child tax credit, granting credits up to $6,000 during a child’s first year. Existing prescription drug price caps would additionally be expanded to everyone, not just senior citizens.

Harris’ economic agenda would further establish a $40 billion fund to help local governments build more housing, alongside policies to crack down on landlords.

“At a time of unprecedented wealth and income inequality, when the 1% have never had it so good, while 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, Vice President Harris understands that we need to create an economy that works for all and not just the people on top,” Sanders said in a lengthy statement.

He added that Harris “understands that we need to take on the greed of the food and beverage industry, which is making huge profits by jacking up the price of groceries.”

Critics have disagreed with Harris and Democrats’ conclusion that high prices are a product of corporate greed. Republicans have been prompt with their condemnations of the plan, blaming rising prices on spending packages that were spearheaded by President Biden and Harris throughout their administration.

“The ‘price-gouging’ that they’ve experienced has come at the hands of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital in an interview on Friday. “When you artificially stimulate the economy by the federal government and the Democrats spending trillions of dollars, the net effect is high inflation, high interest, high demand and lower supply.”

“Now Kamala is reportedly proposing communist price control. She wants price controls, and if they worked, I’d go all along with it, but they don’t work. They actually have the exact opposite impact and effect,” former President Trump said Thursday at a press conference.

The plan has also taken heat from a left-leaning Washington Post columnist who titled her op-ed, “When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls?”

