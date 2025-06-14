Dem senator’s viral outburst at DHS presser triggers mixed reactions from lawmakers: ‘Disgusting situation’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle gave strong reactions shortly after Sen. Alex Padilla’s, D-Calif., viral outburst that got him thrown out of a Department of Homeland Security press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio spoke to Fox News Digital after Padilla was escorted out of the hearing.

“That was crazy,” Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said.

“It’s a disgusting situation,” Jeffries said.

Many Democrats condemned how the Secret Service handcuffed and removed Padilla from the room during the event, with some even calling on Noem to resign. Padilla and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem ended up holding a meeting afterward, which Padilla’s office described as “civil,” and Noem described as “cordial” despite the strong disagreements between the two.

Luna, a Florida Republican, said the viral incident speaks to a larger optics issue with men in the Democratic Party.

“I think optics are pretty bad for Democrat men as a whole,” Luna said.

“I mean, he aggressively was approaching her. Obviously, security saw that as a threat. I know after the fact, she actually was gracious enough after he pulled that to talk with him for a little bit and then exchange numbers. But the fact is that he’s a sitting senator, and he’s acting like a weirdo. I don’t know how else to describe it, other than you should not act like that, period, and especially not show aggression like that towards women,” she continued.

“I think he was trying to get clickbait, but I don’t know about how you were raised, but I was raised that you don’t throw temper tantrums, and you certainly don’t approach women like that,” she continued.

Jordan, an Ohio Republican, wondered why Padilla was in Los Angeles instead of Washington, D.C., as the Senate was in session on Thursday.

“Well, I mean, the first thing that comes to mind is, why isn’t he here voting? I – just like, the Senate’s in session. I just did a press conference with senators,” he said.

“I know they’re in session, so why is he here doing that? And then. Second, why not just wait and do your own press conference? Like, the press is there. The cameras are there.The microphones are there. If you wait till Secretary Noem is done, and then you tell them you want to say a few things, you cover him, everyone will cover you, journalists, everyone cover him. So, to me, those are the two takeaways. Why not just do it the common-sense way instead of going in and making a scene,” the Republican added.

The FBI said that he was let go after he had properly identified himself, as he was not wearing his security pin when he interrupted Noem while trying to ask a question during her remarks. Padilla did state his name and was wearing a shirt that said the U.S. Senate on it.

“If this is how this administration responds to a Senator with a question, you can only imagine what they’re doing to farmworkers, to cooks, and to day laborers throughout California and throughout the country. We will hold this administration accountable,” he said after the incident.

Meanwhile, DHS slammed it as “disrespectful political theater.” The press conference was focused on anti-ICE civil unrest in Los Angeles as federal immigration authorities continue arrests of illegal immigrants in the region.