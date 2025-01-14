Dem senator’s ‘lies and stupidity’ at Hegseth hearing roasted on social media: ‘Clown show’

Social media users are criticizing a Democratic senator for claiming that Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth would lead a military invasion of Greenland if nominated.

A confirmation hearing for Hegseth was held by the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, where lawmakers were given the opportunity to question Trump’s defense pick. One Democrat in particular, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, caused a firestorm of social media reactions to her asking Hegseth whether he would invade Greenland or take over the Panama Canal.

“Trump never strategically tips his hand. I would never publicly state one way or another to direct the orders of the president,” Hegseth responded to the question.

“Hirono was playing judge, jury, and executioner based on lies and stupidity,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wrote in a post on X.

Brigette Gabriel, ACT for America founder and chairman, wrote that “Mazie Hirono might be the least intelligent Member of Congress, and that’s saying something.”

“This line of questioning is unbecoming of her position as a United States Senator,” Gabriel said on X. “I stand with Pete Hegseth.”

During the hearing, Hirono claimed that President-elect Trump ordered guards to “shoot protesters in the legs” during a protest at Layfayette Square in Washington D.C. in 2020, and asked if Hegseth would carry out such an order.

“I was in the Washington, D.C. National Guard unit that was in Lafayette Square during those events, holding a riot shield on behalf of my country,” Hegseth responded. “I saw 50 Secret Service agents get injured by riot agents.”

Hirono also asked Hegseth about allegations of sexual assault and claims that he was drinking on the job – both of which he has repeatedly denied.

“Clown show,” wrote Eric Daughtery, Assistant News Director of Florida’s Voice.

“Mazie Hirono peddles the discredited anonymous sources from NBC who claimed that Pete Hegseth was constantly drunk at work,” wrote Greg Price.