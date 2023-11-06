Dem Senate candidate sent $1M in taxpayer funds to group teaching ‘racial equity and identity’ to 4-year-olds

Rep. Colin Allred, the House Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, invested taxpayer funds into an education group that pushes for racial equity teachings to 4-year-olds, promotes the idea the country is built on “white supremacist system” and seeks to incorporate Black Lives Matter teachings into youth classrooms.

Allred, who currently represents Texas’ 32nd Congressional District, requested and secured $1 million in funding to Big Thought, a Dallas-based nonprofit, as a community funding opportunity for fiscal year 2023.

Big Thought, which Allred said in his public request “serves over 100,000 youth annually,” seeks to incorporate topics of race and gender into grade school curriculums, including the promotion of “racial equity and identity” teachings to 4-year-olds so that they can “see the world through an equity lens.”

Through an online portal to one of Big Thought’s “Learning Partners,” the group provides a link to “Andi Boi” – a play about a transgender child that pushes the idea that “more and more young people are coming to terms with gender identity and transitioning.” According to their website, the play is suggested for students in grades 7 to 12.

In a 2020 Facebook post, Big Thought shared a clip of a young person who said, “America should be spelled with three K’s since their favorite hobby is collecting black bodies.” The group wrote alongside the video that the individual’s message “projects hope that our nation can change, our communities can heal and that youth can lead the way.”

Also in 2020, the Allred-backed group posted a quote about the country being grounded in a “white supremacist system.”

Big Thought also promotes LGBTQ and gender teachings. On page 12 of its “What We Are Reading” portal, the youth-focused nonprofit advertises the article “The Best LGBTQ+ Influencer Accounts in North Texas.”

Promoted on their “insights and reports” page is a public conversation with EmbraceRace where it is taught that “by age five and six, your kindergarten student has already begun to categorize people based on these social norms and to move into, slowly move into, acting on those, and that’s where pre-prejudice becomes prejudice.”

Allred praised Big Thought on his Facebook profile at least twice this year, saying in a January post that he was “proud to secure federal funding to help them continue their important work” and that his “story wouldn’t have been possible without the help of” organizations in his community like Big Thought.

“Many students fell behind because of the pandemic, but our school districts are working with education orgs to ensure they can catch up,” Allred said in July. “I was proud to secure funding for Big Thought, and they’re teaming up with Dallas ISD to get students back on track.”

Allred appointed Byron Sanders, the CEO and president of Big Thought, to serve on his advisory committee in 2021 in an effort to determine what “community project funding submissions” would be made.

In 2021, Sanders opposed the passing of HB 3979, a bill banning a school’s requirement “to engage in training, orientation, or therapy that presents any form of race or sex stereotyping or blame on the basis of race or sex.”

“House Bill 3979 takes us backwards on the journey to a more equitable society,” Sanders wrote in a 2021 Facebook post about the bill banning CRT. “House Bill 3979 puts blinders on our youth and handcuffs our teachers. It will have a negative impact for generations to come.”

Sanders is also a vocal advocate of the defund the police movement. In a Facebook post, the Big Thought CEO encouraged donors to fund BYP100, a group that wants “a world without prisons or police,” according to a 2021 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Big Thought has openly supported defunding the police as well as incorporating “Bringing Black Lives Matter into the Classroom” into all grade level teaching.

“We join the rising voices of a diaspora across our cities, states and nation against the root of this ill: white supremacy and systemic racism,” Big Thought’s website reads. “Racism is why youth of color are disciplined more frequently and with more severity in schools than their White peers. Racism is why people of color are more likely to be incarcerated and with longer sentences than White people. Racism is why persons of color are dying of Coronavirus at higher numbers than White people. And racism is why police violence is a leading cause of death for Black men, 2.5 times the rate of White men.”

Neither Allred’s congressional office nor campaign responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment at the time of this publication.