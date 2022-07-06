Dem Senate candidate hammers Biden for inflation, track record: ‘No different than the devil that we fight’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Democratic Senate candidate Gary Chambers, Jr. criticized President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for not living up to past promises.

Chambers noted the high gasoline and food prices hitting consumers nationwide during a June 28 interview on the radio show The Breakfast Club. He added that Biden has taken away rights and is building an “unjust” government.

“What do we have to celebrate about America today?” Chambers said. “Gas prices high as hell — bread, milk, your energy bill. You’re taking away people’s rights, you’re building an unjust government and then telling us to be excited about it. I’m not with it.”

Gasoline prices hit an all-time high in mid-June but have since fallen about 20 cents per gallon, according to AAA data. Overall, inflation surged 8.6% over the 12-month period ending in May, the quickest uptick since 1981, the Department of Labor reported last month.

Chambers said Biden can’t properly represent many Americans because he’s “a straight white male” and the system has “always worked for him.”

He also argued that Democrats have failed to hold itself accountable. He said members of Congress must keep the president in check regardless of party affiliation.

“If you’re not helping advance the people that you represent, you’re no different than the devil that we fight,” he continued. “That’s why we have to be intentional about putting the demand on people upfront and then making sure that there’s the accountability measures.”

“If you elect the president, but you don’t elect the House and the Senate that’s going to check that President, I don’t care if they are in your party or out of your party, you’re never going to accomplish anything. I don’t believe in blind political loyalty, I just don’t believe in it. You give somebody your vote and then you hold them accountable after you give them that vote.”

Chambers added that voters must be willing to oust lawmakers who don’t live up to their campaign promises. He also said politicians who have been in office for decades need to eventually step aside for the younger generation.

“I’m not going to call out any of our favorite Black or White older politicians that have been there since the 80’s or the 90’s, but how long you gonna stay? And the second question is how long are we going to vote for them?” Chambers said, appearing to reference Democratic leadership, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Pelosi has been in the House of Representatives since 1987 and Schumer has been in the Senate since 1999 and was previously in the House between 1981 and 1999.

Earlier in the interview, he demanded that Biden support expanding the Supreme Courtand appointing more liberal justices. While the president established a commission to study court packing shortly after taking office, he still hasn’t endorsed the policy.

“If Joe Biden doesn’t want to do that, then he shouldn’t be the president,” Chambers said.

Chambers is running to unseat incumbent Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who beat his Democratic challenger by more than 20 points in 2016. Cook Political Report has rated the race as “solid Republican.”