Dem Sen. Doug Jones shames GOP colleagues for not wearing masks in public

Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones shamed his Republican colleagues Wednesday during a CNN appearance in which he discussed how people should stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if he would like to see President Trump and Vice President Pence wear face masks in public, as Americans are generally recommended to do, Jones said “absolutely,” then shifted to Republican senators.

“I was waiting to get on the subway yesterday and a group of Republican senators got off, not a single one of them or their staffs was wearing masks,” Jones said. “I think that sends the wrong message. I would like to see the administration, the president, the vice president, whenever they are out they need to be wearing masks.”

Jones said he feels having leaders wear masks is important not just for their own personal health, but to encourage other Americans to take precautions to protect themselves.

“I think part of what we do as public officials is to set an example,” he continued. “And I think we have to set an example. I’ve been trying to do that in my home state for the last six weeks or seven weeks, set an example. Try to tell people it’s OK, it’s not a cultural shock to wear a mask out in public these days, because I want to protect your health and I want you to protect mine.”

Trump failed to wear a mask during a visit to a Honeywell factory that produces masks. He was subsequently chastised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pence was criticized for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in April. During Fox News’ virtual town hall event days later, he told moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum that he “should have worn a mask” despite the fact that he and everyone around him had been tested for the virus regularly.

Fox News was told that staffers at the White House were instructed on Monday to wear masks while at work or on their way to work in order to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus after several people working in the building — including Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller — were reported to have contracted the disease.

